Russia to host first royal wedding in more than a century

By Story by Reuters
 4 days ago
Moscow — Russia's former Imperial capital is set to play host to the wedding of a descendant of the Russian royal family in the first such event in more than a century. Grand Duke George Mikhailovich Romanov will tie the knot with Italian fiancée Victoria Romanovna Bettarini at St. Isaac's Cathedral in St. Petersburg on Friday in an elaborate religious ceremony with hundreds of foreign guests in attendance.

