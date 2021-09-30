CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Departure date set for first Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages; general bookings opening soon

By Brittani Tuttle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe inaugural voyage of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort is closer than you think — departures are set to begin on March 1, 2022!. General bookings for this immersive Star Wars adventure will open less than a month from now, on Oct. 28, 2021. A special booking opportunity will be available soon for Disney Vacation Club members, Disney Passholders and Disney Visa Cardmembers.

