Departure date set for first Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages; general bookings opening soon

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Since 2019, the last quarter of the year has been pretty exciting for Star Wars fans thanks to the MandoVerse. This year though, things will be quite different because Din Djarin himself will be stepping aside temporarily to give the floor to the returning Boba Fett who is set to headline his own spinoff series. Titled The Book of Boba Fett, the show was confirmed to be hitting Disney+ during the finale episode of The Mandalorian Season 2 and since then, fans have been hella intrigued.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO