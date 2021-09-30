CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Residents and Riverkeeper Sue Queens Waste Facilities

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week we kicked off Climate Week with a press conference regarding the lawsuit filed under the Clean Water Act against companies polluting Jamaica, Queens. Queens Chronicle covered the lawsuit and press, citing the experiences residents have had with the rampant pollution in their neighborhood as told in their own words.

NYLPI, Riverkeeper file waste complaint

New York Lawyers for the Public Interest, the Super Law Group, NJ/NY Baykeeper and Jamaica residents Crystal Ervin and Carroll Forbes filed a complaint Monday for declaratory and injunctive relief and civil penalties against three waste recycling stations because they believe the companies are allegedly responsible for the poor air and water quality in the area.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
