Residents and Riverkeeper Sue Queens Waste Facilities
nylpi.org
5 days ago
Last week we kicked off Climate Week with a press conference regarding the lawsuit filed under the Clean Water Act against companies polluting Jamaica, Queens. Queens Chronicle covered the lawsuit and press, citing the experiences residents have had with the rampant pollution in their neighborhood as told in their own words.
New York Lawyers for the Public Interest, the Super Law Group, NJ/NY Baykeeper and Jamaica residents Crystal Ervin and Carroll Forbes filed a complaint Monday for declaratory and injunctive relief and civil penalties against three waste recycling stations because they believe the companies are allegedly responsible for the poor air and water quality in the area.
Mia Soto, Health Justice Community Organizer, presented testimony to the NYC Council regarding the critical need to reduce the responsibility of the New York Police Department by completely eliminating the role of the police as responders in New York City’s system for responding to individuals who are experiencing mental health crises. NYLPI and our coalition partner, Correct Crisis Intervention Today – NYC (CCIT-NYC), demand that New York City ensure that individuals who experience a mental health crisis receive appropriate services to de-escalate their crisis and ensure their wellbeing and that of all other New Yorkers.
