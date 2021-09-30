Residents and Riverkeeper Sue Queens Waste Facilities

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Neville Chemical Company was hit with an enforcement order after nearby residents complained of a strong smell last month. Multiple agencies responded to the Neville Chemical Company in the early morning hours of Sept. 2 after reports of a strong odor. Residents around the city of Pittsburgh and McKees Rocks told KDKA the smell made their eyes water and burn. According to the Health Department, Neville Chemical Company reported that one of its bottom valves leaked on a heat polymerization still, allowing raw material to enter a resin kettle and release a hydrocarbon mixture into the air. All breakdowns at a permitted facility have to be reported within the hour. The Allegheny County Health Department says Neville Chemical Company took 33. The enforcement order says the company has 60 days to submit a corrective action plan ensuring that the same thing won’t happen again. It also has to pay a civil penalty of over $62,000.

