2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Gains More Usable Battery Capacity
The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E already offers competitive range figures that vary from 230 to 300 miles per charge, depending on the model. Those numbers also exceeded the automaker’s original estimates, including the higher-performance GT models, making the Mach-E the second-most efficient small SUV Consumer Reports has tested to date. However, as Ford Authority reported back in August, the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E will offer even better range figures, which will come via an increase in usable battery capacity.fordauthority.com
