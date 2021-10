We all love a dinner at Texas Roadhouse. Those rolls with the cinnamon butter. O.M.G. Their steaks, whether its a porterhouse or T-bone or a simple ribeye (cooked the only right way at medium rare), is always delicious. Add a draft beer or margarita and the taste buds are happy. However, that perfect meal is prime for a scam. One is going around on Facebook that Texas Roadhouse is warning everyone about.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO