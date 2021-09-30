CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama State Trooopers Respond to Two Accident with Injuries in DeKalb County Wednesday

By Marc Summers
weisradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama State Troopers responded to two separate accidents with injuries in DeKalb County on Wednesday. The first was a single vehicle wreck on I-59 involving a 2015 Hyundai, which resulted in injuries to the driver, listed on the report as a male subject from Fyffe; the crash is logged as having occurred at 10:10am; and one person was injured in a three-vehicle accident occurring around 3:40 that afternoon on Alabama Highway 68.

