Alabama State Trooopers Respond to Two Accident with Injuries in DeKalb County Wednesday

Alabama State Troopers responded to two separate accidents with injuries in DeKalb County on Wednesday. The first was a single vehicle wreck on I-59 involving a 2015 Hyundai, which resulted in injuries to the driver, listed on the report as a male subject from Fyffe; the crash is logged as having occurred at 10:10am; and one person was injured in a three-vehicle accident occurring around 3:40 that afternoon on Alabama Highway 68.