Independent commissions set up against gerrymandering might be hopeless
Democracy has been tested this year by divisive voting and election administration laws in states like Georgia and Texas. But those are not the only state moves that are putting strains on our democracy. From Arizona in 2000 to California, Michigan, Colorado, Missouri, Utah and Virginia since then, voters took it upon themselves via ballot initiatives to put independent commissions in place for the 2021 redistricting cycle. The clear message: to keep politicians and partisan operatives as far away as possible from drawing districts and tilting state legislative and congressional maps in their party's favor for the next decade.www.startribune.com
Comments / 0