Independent commissions set up against gerrymandering might be hopeless

Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick is what he says he is, an Independent, and I will explain why he doesn’t run as one. The self-described “most independent congressman", Fitzpatrick doesn't refer to himself as a “Republican”. In 2020 his campaign literature bragged “Ranked #1 Most Independent in the Nation”. Fitzpatrick claims the mantle based on the rating he received from the Lugar Center. This think tank created an index that measures how often a congressman or congresswoman introduces bills that succeed in attracting co-sponsors from the other party, and how often they co-sponsor a bill introduced from across the aisle. (1) Fitzpatrick boasts the highest score ever. It’s as if the FBI insider cracked the code and discovered the algorithm for votes needed to win this distinction. Fitzpatrick’s voting record ranks with the most liberal “Republicans” ever in the U.S. Congress. In a debate against Scott Wallace in 2018, Fitzpatrick asked Wallace to not label him as a Republican.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO