CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Independent commissions set up against gerrymandering might be hopeless

By David Daley
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocracy has been tested this year by divisive voting and election administration laws in states like Georgia and Texas. But those are not the only state moves that are putting strains on our democracy. From Arizona in 2000 to California, Michigan, Colorado, Missouri, Utah and Virginia since then, voters took it upon themselves via ballot initiatives to put independent commissions in place for the 2021 redistricting cycle. The clear message: to keep politicians and partisan operatives as far away as possible from drawing districts and tilting state legislative and congressional maps in their party's favor for the next decade.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
tribuneledgernews.com

Calls for independent redistricting commissions grow after special session

During a politically fraught 13-day special session, some members of the Nebraska Legislature questioned aloud whether the once-in-a-decade task of redrawing voting maps would be better left to an independent commission. Nebraska’s Legislature is unique among states in that lawmakers are elected without regard to party affiliation, and political parties...
POLITICS
wosu.org

The Gerrymander Shuffle

In this week's episode of Snollygoster, Ohio's politics podcast from WOSU, hosts Mike Thompson and Steve Brown discuss how lawmakers weave their way through constitutional rules to draw new legislative districts. The Ohio Gerrymander Cicada. The new system voters approved in 2015 to create fairer legislative district maps did not...
EDUCATION
wshu.org

Connecticut Voters' Group Speaks Out Against Gerrymandering

A voter’s rights group wants Connecticut lawmakers to avoid gerrymandering new district lines following the 2020 census. Connecticut’s population increased by about 32,000 residents in the 2020 census. Whiter suburban and rural communities saw a drop in population of about 10 percent. The growth was among minority communities in the state’s larger cities.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Utah State
Texas Monthly

How Might Texas Get Gerrymandered?

Texas’s congressional districts are notoriously misshapen beasts, often drawn to pack residents from one part of a city into a district dominated by rural voters, sometimes including ones hundreds of miles away. Maps of these jurisdictions sometimes resemble Rorschach blobs: the Second Congressional District, represented by GOP congressman Dan Crenshaw, looks like a discarded balloon animal, tossed aside by a freshman at clown college, while Texas’s Thirty-second bears a remarkable resemblance to a Scottish terrier.
TEXAS STATE
theintell.com

Guest Opinion: Election law stacks the deck against political independents

Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick is what he says he is, an Independent, and I will explain why he doesn’t run as one. The self-described “most independent congressman", Fitzpatrick doesn't refer to himself as a “Republican”. In 2020 his campaign literature bragged “Ranked #1 Most Independent in the Nation”. Fitzpatrick claims the mantle based on the rating he received from the Lugar Center. This think tank created an index that measures how often a congressman or congresswoman introduces bills that succeed in attracting co-sponsors from the other party, and how often they co-sponsor a bill introduced from across the aisle. (1) Fitzpatrick boasts the highest score ever. It’s as if the FBI insider cracked the code and discovered the algorithm for votes needed to win this distinction. Fitzpatrick’s voting record ranks with the most liberal “Republicans” ever in the U.S. Congress. In a debate against Scott Wallace in 2018, Fitzpatrick asked Wallace to not label him as a Republican.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
blogforarizona.net

Independent Redistricting Commission Must Reject Republican Distortions

Independent Redistricting Commission Must Reject Republican Distortions. Today the Arizona Democratic Party released a new report detailing Arizona Republicans’ extensive efforts to manipulate the Arizona independent redistricting process. The report, “The Republican Attack on Fair Maps,” is a sample of Republicans’ decade-long and multi-million dollar effort to dismantle the voter-approved Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC), and to mangle and misrepresent Arizona’s constitutional requirements for fair, competitive maps.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Beyer
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Doug Ducey
csbj.com

Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission adopts final plan

The Colorado Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission approved a final plan Sept. 28 that will be submitted to the Colorado Supreme Court on Oct. 1. The Colorado Supreme Court will issue an opinion no later than Nov. 1, according to a news release issued by the commission. The final plan can be viewed or downloaded at coleg.maps.arcgis.com/apps/View/index.html?appid=4f4b78fcd8a340f38c8434f840776b55.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WOLF

Changes to 'Prison Gerrymandering' decision

Dauphin County, PA — Pennsylvania's five-member panel redrawing the boundaries of state legislative districts has decided to roll back part of a new policy that dictates how state prison inmates are counted. The committee voted on Tuesday to end what's been dubbed "prison gerrymandering" in Pennsylvania, but that now has...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gerrymandering#Republicans#Constitutional Amendment#Political Party#The Supreme Court#House#Democrats
The Independent

Joe Manchin leans over deck of his yacht to tell protesters he will oppose Medicare expansion

Democratic senator Joe Manchin had an awkward exchange with protesters from the deck of his yacht this week as his party was forced to delay voting on two infrastructure bills because he has opposed parts of the legislation.From his $250,000 boat named “Almost Heaven” on the Potomac River in DC, the centrist from West Virginia explained why he opposed a major part of the bill championed by progressives - the expansion of Medicare to include dental and vision care, and hearing aids.“We will get to that eventually, but right now we can’t even take care...it’s going to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
audacy.com

Ron DeSantis' statement on wife’s cancer diagnosis

Casey DeSantis, the wife of Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, has been diagnosed with breast cancer. “I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer,” the first term Republican governor said in a statement shared first with Fox News on Monday.
HEALTH
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy