Vineyard Haven Library issued a challenge

COVID converted me. While hunkered down I discovered what many other already knew — libraries including the Vineyard Haven Public Library — are not just about books. While we, of late, found new ways to go about our daily lives, so too has the VHPL been quietly transforming itself into a vibrant community center. For a start, just note the listings on its website to see the array of offerings to suit any interest. I have listened to author talks, recollections of world travelers, cooking instruction, literature classes, language instruction, presentations by lawmakers and policy makers, and much more.

