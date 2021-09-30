Vineyard Haven Library issued a challenge
The Vineyard Haven Public Library has received a challenge grant from the Sibbri Foundation, a New York-based private philanthropic organization, according to a press release. The Sibbri Foundation has challenged the Vineyard Haven Public Library Fund, Inc. to raise $50,000 by Dec. 31, which will be matched dollar for dollar by the foundation. The press release said every donation and pledge made before the end of 2021 will count toward the challenge and will double in value toward the library’s capital campaign.www.mvtimes.com
