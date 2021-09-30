CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineyard Haven Library issued a challenge

By Eunki Seonwoo
Martha's Vineyard Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vineyard Haven Public Library has received a challenge grant from the Sibbri Foundation, a New York-based private philanthropic organization, according to a press release. The Sibbri Foundation has challenged the Vineyard Haven Public Library Fund, Inc. to raise $50,000 by Dec. 31, which will be matched dollar for dollar by the foundation. The press release said every donation and pledge made before the end of 2021 will count toward the challenge and will double in value toward the library’s capital campaign.

Martha's Vineyard Times

Library deserves community’s support

COVID converted me. While hunkered down I discovered what many other already knew — libraries including the Vineyard Haven Public Library — are not just about books. While we, of late, found new ways to go about our daily lives, so too has the VHPL been quietly transforming itself into a vibrant community center. For a start, just note the listings on its website to see the array of offerings to suit any interest. I have listened to author talks, recollections of world travelers, cooking instruction, literature classes, language instruction, presentations by lawmakers and policy makers, and much more.
DUKES COUNTY, MA
Next City

Why Investing in Libraries Is a Climate Justice Issue

“Libraries are essential,” said the Rev. Vernon K. Walker, senior program manager at Communities Responding to Extreme Weather. The nonprofit helps turn libraries, churches and small businesses into climate resilience hubs — trusted community organizations meant to help educate people on extreme weather and provide a physical refuge during and after disasters. “Particularly for libraries that tend to be in Black and brown communities, and particularly in libraries that are in inner cities, they are critical, essential and needed,” Walker said.
ADVOCACY
CBS Philly

Upper Darby International Festival Celebrates Diversity In Delaware County Community

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Celebrating diversity in Delaware County. Eyewitness News was at the Five Points intersection at Garrett Road for the Upper Darby International Festival on Saturday afternoon. There were tons of live music, food, vendors, and a kid’s fun zone for people to enjoy. There was also a parade of flags celebrating the many native countries of those living in the community.
UPPER DARBY, PA
thewestfieldnews.com

Library challenges teens to make edible water container

SOUTHWICK — A handful of teens joined young adult librarian Heather Paparella at the Southwick Public Library on Sept. 28 to consider the impact of disposable packaging on the environment, and to create an edible water container for the interlibrary Climate Preparedness Week. The teens viewed several videos and discussed...
SOUTHWICK, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Island Autism hosts special needs planning webinar

Island Autism hosts an informational webinar on Special Needs Planning with attorney Fred Misilo, chair of the trust and estate department of Fletcher Tilton, a regional law firm with offices in Boston, Framingham, Providence, Worcester, and Cape Cod. The webinar is planned for Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 6 to 7:30 pm, with registration available at islandautism.org.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Tisbury Council on Aging — October 2021

The Tisbury Council on Aging has reopened, and is bringing groups back. For questions, additional information, or to sign up for programs, call us at 508-696-4205. Oct. 14, legal clinic by appointment with Arthur Bergeron from Mirick O’Connell. Call to schedule, or watch MVTV for his presentations on elder law.
ADVOCACY
Martha's Vineyard Times

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging — October 2021

The OBCOA has a modified reopening plan. Contact Rose via email at rcogliano@oakbluffsma.gov, or call her at 508-693-4509, ext. 3, for more information or to sign up for all programs below. Monday Morning Exercise Group, 8:45 am. Instructors: Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller. The OBCOA is pausing its modified reopening...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Edgartown Council on Aging — October 2021

The Edgartown Council on Aging serves as an information and referral source to long-term services and supports available to older adults. Masks are required in all town buildings. In-person programs are subject to cancellation or change with limited notice, due to COVID-related concerns. Open Monday-Friday, 9 to 4. To stay...
EDGARTOWN, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Vineyard Haven Town Column: Oct. 1

“Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower.” Albert Camus. Finally, it looks like we shall be able to hold our first fall First Night on Friday, Oct. 1 on Main street in Vineyard Haven. Meet your shopkeepers, eat, see your friends, enjoy the music and art. I’ll see you there.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Tisbury: ‘Two Wings to Heaven’

Heard on Main Street: Squirrels are nature’s little speed bumps. It was nice to have a call from Alan Wilder. He said he only spent three days at Cuttyhunk last year, so he is changing his residence from Gosnold to our fine town. In these days of masks and such, a familiar voice and a brief conversation is such an enjoyable pleasure.
WEST TISBURY, MA
leelanaunews.com

‘Vineyard at Sunrise’ set Oct. 16

The Leelanau Montessori Forever Foundation (LMFF) will host its 7th annual “Vineyard at Sunrise” Fun Run and 5K, Saturday, Oct. 16 at French Valley Vineyard. The venue change is a restart for the foundation, whose mission is to raise funds to create a sustainable future for the Leelanau Montessori school community. This race has been one of the foundation’s big […]
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
CBS Baltimore

Volunteers Help At 17 Baltimore Sites for Civic Works’ Ricky Myers Day Of Service

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of volunteers turned out for the Civic Works 19th annual Ricky Myers Day of Service, helping at 17 different sites around the city Saturday. “It’s a great way for volunteers who want to come out, you know, get their hands dirty,” said Dana Stein, executive director of Civic Works. This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of volunteers was capped at 200, instead of the usual 500. Eight-year-old Braylin Montague was one of those volunteers. She and other young women in the mentorship program, The Charm School Project for Girls, were helping clean Mother’s Garden, in Clifton Park. “We’re...
BALTIMORE, MD
Martha's Vineyard Times

Walk the Chop

Enjoy a brisk autumn hike around the West Chop loop. Join others in the community who meet at the Vineyard Haven library every Wednesday at 5:30 pm to walk the loop, which is about 3 miles long and not hilly. Along the way, you can chat about books or other great finds at the library. No sign-up is needed. For more information, email amcdonough@clamsnet.org, or call 508-696-4211.
Martha's Vineyard Times

Up-Island Council on Aging — October 2021

The Up-Island Council on Aging will be closed on Oct. 11, reopening Oct. 12. Yoga with Shanta is a very gentle style that includes using a chair, standing, and floor exercise. Shanta Gabriel began Hatha Yoga classes in 1975 when she was 30. She continues to believe that the gentle stretching movement of yoga is one of the best ways for seniors to stay strong and flexible in the physical body.
NY1

Newly unveiled George Floyd statue in Union Square vandalized

Just days after it was moved to Union Square, a statue of George Floyd was vandalized. A cleanup effort, led by Confront Art, is underway after gray paint was splattered across the statue. Police say the Parks Department discovered the paint shortly after 10 A.M. Sunday morning. Floyd’s was one...
BROOKLYN, NY

