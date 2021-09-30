I Have No Friends: Here's What to Do

Getting Along is a column about taking care of yourself, setting boundaries, and having difficult conversations, for people who struggle with all three. Everyone has moments of self-doubt and insecurity, when we need to be reminded that we are hot and smart and have a big thick juicy ass and everyone wants to be our friend. There’s nothing wrong with wanting reassurance! But occasionally, you’ll find yourself dealing with someone whose insecurity starts to take on a bigger presence, affecting how they treat you (and others) and making it difficult to interact with them. Maybe they’re being kind of an asshole about your latest win at work, or guilt-tripping you for not hanging out with them more even though you just saw them two days ago, or maybe both. It’s tough to be around and even more difficult to respond to, because it feels like there’s nothing you can say that won’t upset them.

