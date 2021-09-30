CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Russell Westbrook Said "Hell No" To Being Traded To The Clippers: Report

By Taylor McCloud
hotnewhiphop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince spending the first 11 years of his career in Oklahoma City and establishing himself as one of the most explosive and dominant point guards in NBA history, Russell Westbrook has bounced around a little bit. Not quite like an aging vet trying to hold on for a couple years but more like a triple-double machine looking for the best place to fulflil his insatiable desire to win basketball games.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Owner Sends Clear Message To Kyrie Irving

Much of the conversation regarding the Brooklyn Nets recently has been centered around point guard Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status. Irving is reportedly not vaccinated against COVID-19. As a result, the seven-time All-Star might not be able to play in any of his team’s home games this season, due to New York City’s vaccination requirements.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AllLakers

Lakers News: Former Laker In ICU Fighting Covid-19

Depending on their age, Laker fans will often remember a core of Magic-Worthy-Kareem, or Shaq-Kobe-Fisher-Fox. Those combinations are probably the most popular. For some older millennials, those two eras skip one era that was really fun to watch. I'm talking about the Van Exel-Jones-Ceballos era. The mid 90's Lakers may have not won a title, but they were an exciting brand of basketball.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Mike Brown Says Klay Thompson Didn't Know He Was Illegally Using His Boat: "He Was Parking His Boat Anywhere."

It's not a secret that Klay Thompson loves to hang out in his boat. He's always live on Instagram enjoying the view, having a nice time, and reaching out to his fans. The thing is that, apparently, Thompson wasn't exactly law-abiding when it came to his beloved boat. According to Mike Brown, he was parking the boat everywhere and he had to hook him up with a parking spot so he could avoid trouble.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Russ
NBC Washington

List of Vaccinated, Unvaccinated NBA Players Ahead of Season

Which NBA players are vaccinated, unvaccinated against COVID-19? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coronavirus vaccines have been at the center of heated debates for the last year and a half, and the NBA is no different. The league will not require players to receive their full COVID-19 vaccines for...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clippers#Nba Championship#Nba Mvp#Okc#Rockets#Wizards#The Point Guard#Lakers#Nbc Sports Washington
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook Tried to Convince Bradley Beal to Request Wizards Trade

Russell Westbrook may have requested a trade out of Washington, but he did not leave former teammate Bradley Beal in the lurch. Bill Oram, Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Westbrook pushed Beal to also request a trade from the Wizards, an opportunity which Beal declined. The All-Star guard did ultimately give Westbrook his blessing to pursue a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, which was completed ahead of the 2021 NBA draft.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
The Hollywood Reporter

Stephen A. Smith Expresses Sharp Disapproval Over LeBron James’ Reluctant Vaccination Admission

Stephen A. Smith this week went on something of a tear against LeBron James, sharing his frustration that the NBA superstar took so long to admit he had been vaccinated against COVID-19. The Los Angeles Laker told reporters on Tuesday, the team’s media day, that he made the decision to get the jab after he did his own research. However, James also noted that he did not feel it was his place to tell others what to do concerning the shot. ESPN’s Smith on Wednesday said on First Take that he was disappointed and irritated with the situation. “I don’t think he needs...
NBA
Las Vegas Herald

NBA: 5 Most Overpaid Players in the League Right Now

Being a basketball player is one of the rare professions where you get paid based on how good you are, at least for the most part. The NBA is a superstar-driven league, and if a team wants a shot a title contention, it's basically the rule nowadays that a team should sign a star or two. To secure the services of the best players in the league, teams wage bidding wars where contract offers can reach up to hundreds of millions of dollars.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook makes huge announcement ahead of Lakers training camp

Russell Westbrook hasn’t even been a Los Angeles Laker for more than two months, and yet he’s already gone full Hollywood. And no, he’s not starring in Space Jam 3. The Lakers guard is producing a documentary with Showtime centered around his own rise, from high school prospect to future NBA MVP. The documentary followed him in his stint with the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards, before his eventual trade to Los Angeles.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy