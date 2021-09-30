Russell Westbrook Said "Hell No" To Being Traded To The Clippers: Report
Since spending the first 11 years of his career in Oklahoma City and establishing himself as one of the most explosive and dominant point guards in NBA history, Russell Westbrook has bounced around a little bit. Not quite like an aging vet trying to hold on for a couple years but more like a triple-double machine looking for the best place to fulflil his insatiable desire to win basketball games.www.hotnewhiphop.com
Comments / 0