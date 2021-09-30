CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cañon City Police Department closes hazing investigation regarding high school football team

By Paige Weeks
FOX21News.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) has closed an investigation regarding hazing reports involving the city’s high school varsity football team. According to CCPD, on Sept. 22, Canon City RE-1 School District Administrative staff contacted the police department with a report that had been made regarding an allegation of possible student hazing within the varsity football team.

