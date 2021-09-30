Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is AFC Offensive Player of the month

The Raiders have been one of the most surprising teams in the NFL this year and one big reason for that is because no one really expected them to start 3-0. When the 2021 NFL schedule came out in May, the Raiders were dealt a brutal opening slate with their first three games coming against the Ravens, Steelers and Dolphins. On paper, that part of the schedule seemed like a nightmare with all three of those teams winning 10 or more games last year (The Ravens went 11-5, the Steelers went 12-4 and the Dolphins finished 10-6).

