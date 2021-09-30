CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is AFC Offensive Player of the month

By Bill Williamson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe award winning streak is back on. The NFL announced its Player of the Month awards for September and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was the AFC Offensive Player of the Month after his ridiculous start to the season as he has led the team to a 3-0 record.

