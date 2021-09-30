CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

Interview With Becky Senobe

By Blake Senobe
brodheadmedia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecky Senobe explains why fitness is so important. She also explains what you can do to better yourself.

brodheadmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
fighterfans.com

Becky Lynch reveals body insecurities during WWE media interview

WWE SmackDown Superstar Becky Lynch recently spoke to Muscle & Fitness. The WrestleMania 35 main eventer discussed several topics during the interview, including how she kept in shape before and after the birth of her daughter Roux. “So, I wonder if a lot of it is sleeping in my own...
WWE
townandcountrymag.com

'Today' Show Star Hoda Kotb Drops Major Career News and Fans Can't Stop Celebrating

As if Hoda Kotb isn’t busy enough already, the Today show star recently unveiled a “secret project” she’s been working on — and it's super exciting. On Tuesday, the 57-year-old mother of two announced that she’s officially launching a new podcast called Making Space with Hoda Kotb. Standing at the Today Plaza in New York City, Hoda shared the thrilling news with fellow NBC stars Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Carson Daly and Craig Melvin.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Britney Spears gets new hair to celebrate steps towards freedom from conservatorship

After a long 13 years under a conservatorship, Britney Spears is finally experiencing some freedom. The iconic singer is currently undergoing a gruelling and lengthy trial to get out of the conservatorship completely, backed by her fans’ #FreeBritney movement. Most recently, her father Jamie Spears was suspended as the conservator of her estate, meaning he is no longer in charge of her finances.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Muscle And Fitness

Post-Pregnancy, WWE’s Becky Lynch Is Back at Championship-Level Fitness

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch is back on the road with the pro wrestling juggernaut after taking time out to start a family and is now back, and feeling better than ever. The fighting Irish woman appears to have made all the right moves for staying in shape as she embarked on a blessed phase in her life, staying active during her pregnancy and keeping an eye on the current goings in WWE, but she also feels that precious time at home with daughter Roux was the X-factor that made all the difference to her mental and physical health as she trained for an epic return.
WWE
Distractify

'Good Bones' Star Karen Laine and Her Husband, Roger, Have Faced Tough Challenges

A home requires good bones to stand the test of time, and so does a good marriage. So, if you have a deep affinity for shows that involve home renovation projects, you’re likely a fan of HGTV’s Good Bones. Starring the mother-daughter duo Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk, the show follows the pair as they set out to rehabilitate houses in Indianapolis through their company, Two Chicks and a Hammer.
TV SERIES
starlocalmedia.com

Community profile: Becky Crouch + Dorothy Guillen

Little Elm residents Becky Crouch and Dorothy Guillen are co-owners of Aubrey-based clothing vendor Hazel + Honey Boutique. Specializing in women’s fashion, the boutique offers plus- and regular-size clothing in addition to jewelry and other accessories. In this Q&A, Crouch and Guillen discuss, among other things, their friendship, knack for...
LITTLE ELM, TX
Us Weekly

Becky G: Inside a Day in My Life

Making all of her dreams come true! Becky G has a lot on her plate, but it’s all worth it if it means she can check goals off of her to-do list. The 24-year-old singer (real name Rebbeca Gomez) has already made her mark on the music industry since being discovered online in 2011. Now, she is tackling the world of makeup with her own collection called Treslúce Beauty, which launched in June.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
femalefirst.co.uk

Becky Hill: I like to give back with my music

Becky Hill hopes her fans can "attach" their "own experiences" to her songs of heartbreak and love. Becky Hill likes to "give back" with her music. The 'Better Off Without You' singer says hearing relatable songs about heartbreak and falling in love has helped her through those times and allowed her to "fantasise", and she hopes she can do that for her fans through her music.
MUSIC
brodheadmedia.com

Blake Senobe’s Scavanger Hunt

In this video, two fine actors will do meaningless tasks. During the tasks, 3 shots will be shown. Wide, medium, and tight.
TV & VIDEOS
brodheadmedia.com

Academics With Lexi and Huffman

Everyone is having a hard time with the new school year. What are his thoughts on the topic?. Hi, I'm Alexya, I am currently a senior at Brodhead Highschool. I am aspiring to be a veterinarian. My hobbies include art, music, and laying around.
BRODHEAD, WI
brodheadmedia.com

scavenger hunt

Hi, I'm Alexya, I am currently a senior at Brodhead Highschool. I am aspiring to be a veterinarian. My hobbies include art, music, and laying around.
BRODHEAD, WI
Ottumwa Courier

Bulldogs of the Week - Becky Stout & Melissa Jackson

A strong work ethic and a desire to help people push Becky Stout and Melissa Jackson every day to do their best for our students. Both manage production kitchens in our district. Both worked during the past two summers to ensure our students were fed.
ANIMALS
FOX2now.com

Interview: Beyond Housing

ST. LOUIS – “Dear Lou” is a conversation designed to bring all of St. Louis together around creating a stronger St. Louis region and also raise awareness for a new program called “Once and for All.” The program was created by our friends at Beyond Housing to create a stronger, more prosperous St. Louis by investing in our under-resourced communities. Today on the show, we welcomed St. Louis’ very own Mvstermind, who was named by NPR as one of its 2019 musicians to watch. He showed off a video of him performing his own “Dear Lou” letter to all of St. Louis, as well as announced plans for a new release coming next month. Learn more at DearLou.org and Mvastermind.com/tickets.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy