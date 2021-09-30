Interview With Becky Senobe

ST. LOUIS – “Dear Lou” is a conversation designed to bring all of St. Louis together around creating a stronger St. Louis region and also raise awareness for a new program called “Once and for All.” The program was created by our friends at Beyond Housing to create a stronger, more prosperous St. Louis by investing in our under-resourced communities. Today on the show, we welcomed St. Louis’ very own Mvstermind, who was named by NPR as one of its 2019 musicians to watch. He showed off a video of him performing his own “Dear Lou” letter to all of St. Louis, as well as announced plans for a new release coming next month. Learn more at DearLou.org and Mvastermind.com/tickets.
