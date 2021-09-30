CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eminem opens 'Mom's Spaghetti' restaurant in Detroit

By Elizabeth Faddis
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

E minem surprised fans when he made an appearance serving food Wednesday at an opening event for his spaghetti restaurant in downtown Detroit.

Featured items on the menu include the titular pasta, which customers can order with regular or vegan meatballs, as well as a "'sghetti sandwich," according to the restaurant's website. The restaurant, Mom's Spaghetti , is named after lyrics in one of Eminem's best-known songs, "Lose Yourself," which won the rapper an Oscar in 2003.

Paul Rosenberg, Eminem's manager, explained in a statement released Monday that previous pop-ups of Mom's Spaghetti, a partnership between Eminem and restaurant group Union Joints, were the inspiration for the permanent location of the restaurant.

EMINEM DITCHES LEADING THE #RESISTANCE, DELIVERS WITH SOLID EFFORT ON 'KAMIKAZE' ALBUM

"We've had a lot of fun putting this project together with the folks at Union Joints," Rosenberg said in the statement. "The previous pop-ups were really a test for us to determine whether there was enthusiasm for a regularly-occurring Mom's Spaghetti spot that would be open all year long."


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Curt Catallo, one of the owners of Union Joints, explained in Rosenberg's statement that working to create the pop-ups "was an honor for all of us involved." Catallo added that the partners are proud of having "created a scratch sauce that tastes like it's straight from the jar, and wok-firing the noodles gives it that leftover pasta snap."

"The walk-up window and small diner-like spot for people to eat add to the feeling that this is a homegrown, DIY experience," Catallo continued.

In addition to the restaurant, there is a store upstairs called The Trailer, named after the 2002 film 8 Mile , which starred the rapper. Customers are able to purchase Eminem-branded merchandise and souvenirs in the retail store. The rapper encouraged fans to come to the grand opening in a tweet on Monday.

Comments / 0

 

