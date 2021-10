Master Gardener Phyllis Goodwin has been a master gardener for six years. In that capacity she helps provide food for the monarch butterflies at the Crosby Arboretum while raising her own monarch butterflies and black swallowtail butterflies at home. Friday Goodwin was manning the Pollinator Garden at the Crosby Arboretum as part of this weekend’s Bug Fest. The Pollinator Garden is host to dozens of pollinator plants that feed butterflies and act as food for caterpillars. Since Bug Fest continues on Saturday, visitors can experience the multiple species of butterflies and caterpillars at the Crosby Arboretum.

