Kaufman, TX

City of Kaufman names Stewart McGregor new Economic Development Corporation director

 4 days ago
KAUFMAN, Texas — The City of Kaufman has named Stewart McGregor as the new director of the Kaufman Economic Development Corporation. McGregor, who previously worked six years in economic development for the cites of Forney and Grand Prairie, brings a variety of experience including public policy, commercial and industrial development, downtown revitalization, business retention and government relations.

www.inforney.com

