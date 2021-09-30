CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Stempel College partners with school of medicine in Colombia to help improve health and wellbeing of people in Latin America and the Caribbean

By Stephanie Rendon
fiu.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Robert Stempel College of Public Health & Social Work is partnering with the School of Medicine at Universidad de los Andes (Uniandes) in Colombia—the first collaboration of its kind established in the Latin American region. Leveraging Uniandes facilities in Bogota and Cartagena, the partnership will create collaborative spaces that...

news.fiu.edu

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
soundsandcolours.com

Attractive Aspects Of The Latin America Region!

The Latin America region contains 21 countries, out of which 20 are sovereign states. The Latin American region was primarily called platinum, and the region has sacrificed a lot in order to acquire independence. The Latin American regions are primarily known for their cynosure and natural beauty. The amazon rainforests cover an enormous amount of South America, whereas the Andes mountain range starts from Chile and extends a long distance. Moreover, the grasslands of Latin America are primarily found in Argentina, which is one of the cold countries of the Latin American region.
AMERICAS
usf.edu

Food Memories Of Latin America

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, in this episode we’re celebrating Florida’s Latin-American food cultures. We’re sharing an excerpt from a conversation titled Food Memories of Latin America. This Zoom discussion was part of Conversations in the Neighborhood: Let’s Talk about Food, a discussion series presented by the University of Florida’s Center for the Humanities and the Public Sphere. Special thanks to Alexandra Cenatus. We’ve edited the conversation for length and clarity.
FOOD & DRINKS
World Bank Blogs

The Fast Track to New Skills : Short-Cycle Higher Education Programs in Latin America and the Caribbean

Higher education in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) has expanded dramatically in the new millennium, yet enrollment in short-cycle programs (SCPs) is still relatively low. Shorter and more practical than bachelor’s programs, SCPs can form skilled human capital fast. The economic crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic has accentuated underlying trends, such as automation, the use of electronic platforms, and the need for lifelong learning. Addressing these demands requires the urgent upskilling and reskilling of the population—a task for which SCPs are uniquely suited. The Fast Track to New Skills: Short-Cycle Higher Education Programs in Latin America and the Caribbean explores the labor market outcomes and returns of SCPs, examines their providers, and identifies the practices adopted by the best programs. Relying on unique data that includes a novel survey of SCP directors in five LAC countries, it finds that while SCPs generate, on average, good labor market outcomes, they vary greatly in quality. SCP providers respond quickly and flexibly to local economy needs; and specific practices related to faculty, job search assistance, and interaction with prospective employers are distinctive of the best programs. Drawing on these findings, The Fast Track to New Skills discusses how to create an environment where good programs are offered and students have the interest and means to attend them. It draws attention to a higher education sector that has been typically overlooked, both in research and policy. The Fast Track to New Skills will be of interest to policy makers, researchers, and the public at large.
EDUCATION
verticalmag.com

Eve and Avantto partner to pursue UAM operations across Latin America

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 31 seconds. Eve Urban Air Mobility, LLC, an Embraer company, and Aviation Management Services – Serviços Aeronáuticos Ltda. (“Avantto”) have signed a letter of intent and announced a partnership aimed at developing the urban air mobility (UAM) ecosystem in Latin America. This partnership includes an order for 100 of Eve’s electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, as well as a collaboration to develop a new eVTOL operation in Brazil and across Latin America. Deliveries are expected to start in 2026.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Health
Miami, FL
Health
soundsandcolours.com

Unusual Jobs in Latin America

There are many interesting and unusual things in Latin America. Many people do not even realize how different their country is from Europe or the United States. Various countries in Latin America have popular occupations that are virtually unheard of in other countries, or completely unpopular. Nevertheless, tourists come for this flavor, which can’t be found anywhere else. Let’s look at Latin America through the eyes of a tourist and remember some of the professions that are common only here.
JOBS
pewtrusts.org

Organizations Across Sectors Partner to Improve Health Equity in Communities

Editor’s note: A previous version of this article did not correctly identify the Landscape Architecture Program at Thomas Jefferson University as the Citizens Planning Institute’s partner in Philadelphia. The COVID-19 pandemic and rise of social movements in 2020 underscored the importance of identifying concrete policies and practices to improve health...
EDUCATION
sandiegouniontribune.com

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photo Editor for Latin America & Caribbean Anita Baca in Mexico City. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews. A P Images on...
PHOTOGRAPHY
thewestsidegazette.com

Morehouse, Spelman Receive $5M To Establish Center For Black Entrepreneurship

A new grant from Mastercard is supporting Morehouse College and Spelman College in the establishment of a new Center for Black Entrepreneurship! Get the full story about the new $5 million grant from CBS 46 by Iyani Hughes from below. Atlanta-based HBCU’s Morehouse College and Spelman College received a $5...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cartagena#America#Colombia#Wellbeing#Latin American#Fiu
cbslocal.com

Wayne State University Instructor Alicia Díaz Helps Define Terms That Refer To People of Latin American Descent

Southfield (CW50) – When preparing for this episode of Community Connect on Hispanic Heritage Month, our team came across a plethora of different terms which refer to people of Latin American descent. These terms seemed to be interchangeable or have meaning to different parts of the community, culture, or heritage. To help us define these terms, one of the experts we have on the show, Alicia Díaz, an Instructor at Wayne State University’s Center for Latino/a and Latin American Studies, was generous enough to help.
SOCIETY
martechseries.com

Setplex and CEF Technology Partner to Deliver End-to-End OTT and IPTV Services to Latin America

Partnership Enables ISPs to Offer Bundled Digital TV Services Across Mexico, the Caribbean and Countries Throughout South America. Setplex, a leading provider of flexible, end-to-end solutions for OTT service providers, today announced a partnership with CEF Technology, a consulting group specializing in the digital television industry. The partnership allows CEF Technology to offer Setplex’s end-to-end OTT platform to Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the Latin American region, including Mexico, the Caribbean, and countries throughout South America bundled with content.
BUSINESS
ihsmarkit.com

Colombia issues first Latin American green sovereign bond in local currency

Colombia this week became the first Latin American nation to issue a sovereign green bond in its local currency, which observers say illustrates the growing hunger for the energy transition-focused investment class. The 10-year Colombian Peso 750 billion ($196 million) sovereign bond was issued 29 September. Demand from investors was...
ECONOMY
investing.com

European Union-style bloc pitched for Latin America, Caribbean

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Latin American and Caribbean nations should aspire to a bloc like the European Union, Mexico's president and other leaders said at a summit on Saturday, in a bid to wrest influence away from the Washington-based Organization of American States (OAS). For years, a few of the region's...
AMERICAS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
cruiseindustrynews.com

Royal Caribbean Partners With U.S. Virgin Islands to Improve its Tourism Product

The Virgin Islands Port Authority (VIPA) and Royal Caribbean Group have partnered to revitalize the U.S. Virgin Islands’ cruise industry with a commitment from Royal Caribbean Group to develop infrastructure and attractions. A Memorandum of Understanding between the two organizations was signed by VIPA Executive Director Carlton Dowe and Royal...
LIFESTYLE
sflcn.com

Caribbean Export and UWI to Partner on Trade and Investment

[Bridgetown, Barbados] – The Caribbean Export Development Agency and The Shridath Ramphal Centre for International Trade Law (SRC) have agreed on a framework to partner on a trade and investment research agenda. On October, 1st 2021 the two organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to officiate a long standing relationship. Plus, the implementation of an internship programme.
ECONOMY
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
paddleyourownkanoo.com

Delta Air Lines Once Led the Way in COVID-19 Protections But is Now an Anti-Vaxxer’s Dream

“We know how to keep our employees and our customers safe,” replied Dr. Henry Ting, the chief health officer for Delta Air Lines, when asked by CNN host John Berman just over a week ago why Delta wouldn’t follow the lead of United or act on the advice of the White House pandemic task force by issuing a vaccine mandate for its 74,000 strong U.S.-based workforce.
PUBLIC HEALTH
saintpaulrepublicans.us

Whistleblowers, Scientists who Disagree with the Science of The Virus & the Vaccines Effectiveness

Disclaimer: Usually I put this at the bottom of the article, but to make it clear the opinions of the Videos are theirs only. I’m just providing them the opportunity to help you inform yourself about your health. Those politicians out there to include Joe Biden and all the 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates scoffed at the Vaccine President Trump was working on. They said it would take 5 years to perfect it through trials but now they are pushing that same vaccine on the population to the point of violating your civil rights and proposing to put you in an internment camp and seizing your property if you refuse. It seems I went to bed one day in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave and woke up in Nazi Germany. Readers, watch the videos and decide on your own without threats what to do about your health, remember the Democrats like to say, “My Body, My Choice?” Well tell them that when you choose to openly resist, or get the jab it’s your life. ~~ Publius Jr.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy