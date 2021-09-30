Job Description: Receptionist

Purpose: The role of receptionist is extremely important in our school. Receptionists are the first port of call for any contact to the school. Our reception staff warmly welcome parents, teachers, governors and all other visitors to the school either by telephone, person to person, written communication or e-mail. They also have an excellent understanding of individual student needs and support them effectively with their requests.

Main Duties and Responsibilities

To be committed to and to promote the school’s vision, aims, objectives and values. To be committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, there will be involvement in regulated activity relevant to children.

Safeguarding:-

Ensure our rigorous safeguarding procedures are implemented when visitors enter the school; To check all visitors on entry, ensure they sign in, issue a badge and our school health & safety card; Ensure all sign out on exit; Ensure visitors remain in reception whilst waiting for staff; Maintain security badges for all visitors to the school; Maintain ID badges and FOBs for staff and students; To operate the electronic doors and gates and check the purpose of visitors before they are given entry.

Reception:-

Ensure a welcoming environment to students, staff, parents, governors and visitors to the school, either in person or by phone; Relay messages accurately, while operating an internal telephone network; Open and distribute post arriving into the school and to frank all outgoing mail for staff; To organise and maintain the working area of reception; To be responsible for ensuring the foyer is welcoming, organised and up to date with brochures, newsletters, flyers; Be responsible for putting items into registers each day; Allocate and maintain student lockers; Providing hospitality for school functions; Purchasing and ordering of supplies for hospitality;

Marketing and website - Checking the website on a weekly basis to ensure it is up to date and meets our ‘website excellence’ criteria.

Secretarial Support when required:-

Provide secretarial support to staff for general letters, reports etc. using Microsoft Word, Excel and Outlook proficiently. Sending messages home to parents using SIMS In-Touch Organising refreshments for staff and parent events Providing support for parent evenings and school concerts Undertake any additional duties as required by the Head teacher.

Health and Safety - Be aware of and comply with policies and procedures relating to child protection, health and safety and security, confidentiality and data protection; and report all concerns to an appropriate person.

OTHER DUTIES

All staff are required to participate in training and other learning activities and in performance management and development, as required by the school’s policies and practices.

To comply with any reasonable requests from a leader/manager to undertake work of a similar level that is not specified in the job description.

The job description is current at the date shown, but in consultation with you, may be changed by the Headteacher to meet changing regulations or circumstances. These would be commensurate with the grade and title of the post.