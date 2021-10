Pop Culture Classroom is back — and making its triumphant return at the FAN EXPO Denver SPECIAL EDITION, October 29 through 31 at the Colorado Convention Center. Back when a Denver-based comic convention was still just a cool idea in the hearts and imaginations of fans and four-color professionals alike, Pop Culture Classroom (then called Comic Book Classroom) was the spiritual twin to that idea, providing an educational angle for kids to enjoy comics, video games and pop culture in general about a year before the convention itself would first take place. For years, Pop Culture Classroom partnered with what was then Denver Comic Con, until it moved up into the title of the event itself in 2019, when the Mile High event was renamed Denver Pop Culture Con.

