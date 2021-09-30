CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Gareth Southgate Reveals Breaking Chelsea Team News Following England Squad Announcement

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed some breaking team news regarding Chelsea's clash with Southampton on Saturday as Mason Mount and Reece James are called up to the national side for World Cup qualifiers in October.

Ben Chilwell misses out on a call-up, having not played regular football since his involvement in last season's Champions League final.

Speaking following England's squad announcement, Southgate admitted that he expects James and Mount to feature against Southampton for Chelsea this weekend.

"Our understanding is that Mason and Reece have a good chance for the weekend." he revealed.

Neither player featured as Chelsea fell to defeat at the hands of Juventus on Wednesday night, with James being substituted against Manchester City.

Mount, on the other hand, picked up his injury after coming on as a substitute against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup third round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YB0OB_0cCwHXLL00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

What did Tuchel say about the injuries?

On Mount's injury, the Chelsea boss said: "He’s very disappointed. I didn’t feel it during the match because it happened in the second half. He played through the injury and finished the game, he felt confident enough to take an important penalty in the shootout so it was a bit of a surprise.

"He is doing the steps for recovery, they are huge. It would have been possible for him to play maybe if the game was one day later. A very little, minor injury. It is a disappointment for him and us as he is a player that he counts on.

"It is the same, no matter his importance and how much we rely on him, the task is to find solutions without him now and bring him back as soon as possible."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cij74_0cCwHXLL00
SIPA USA

When asked about James' injury, Tuchel provided an update.

He said: “I don’t know about Reece at the moment. He twisted his ankle and it was very painful for him. I have no other news on him at this stage but let’s see how he is in the next few days.”

