Cats’ whiskers reveal felines favour free lunch

It seems as though kitten season is never going to end this year. The Humane Society of Imperial County is receiving SEVERAL phone calls and emails daily from community members who have found either mother cats with kittens, litters of kittens, or single kittens that have been abandoned. As much as the Humane Society team would love to help each and every one of them, due to the extreme overcrowding we are experiencing and the lack of open foster homes the shelter is unable to accommodate these animals in need. In order for the Humane Society to take in any new cats and kittens off the streets and into our care, foster homes must first be in place. Shelters are full of funny smells, loud noises and can very stressful for moms with babies. When stressed, Mom may neglect her kittens, and Mom and/or kittens may become ill. To ensure that moms and kittens receive optimal care, a quiet and comfortable place (such as your home) is required.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO