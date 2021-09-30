CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lansing, MI

Whitmer names new budget director, department leader

By Associated Press
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OLotH_0cCwH7iw00

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has named a new state budget director and a new leader of the Department of Technology, Management and Budget.

Christopher Harkins, director of the nonpartisan Senate Fiscal Agency, will succeed budget director Dave Massaron — whose departure was previously announced. Massaron stayed on to finish the new budget, which the governor signed Wednesday .

Whitmer signs bills to complete budget, hails bipartisanship

Harkins worked in the budget office previously and was a policy and budget advisor for legislative Republicans for nearly a decade.

Whitmer appointed Julia Dale, who works in the state attorney general’s office, as director of the Department of Technology, Management and Budget.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

231
Followers
151
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy