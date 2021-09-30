Whitmer names new budget director, department leader

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has named a new state budget director and a new leader of the Department of Technology, Management and Budget.

Christopher Harkins, director of the nonpartisan Senate Fiscal Agency, will succeed budget director Dave Massaron — whose departure was previously announced. Massaron stayed on to finish the new budget, which the governor signed Wednesday .

Harkins worked in the budget office previously and was a policy and budget advisor for legislative Republicans for nearly a decade.

Whitmer appointed Julia Dale, who works in the state attorney general’s office, as director of the Department of Technology, Management and Budget.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.