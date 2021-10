Style Points is a weekly column about how fashion intersects with the wider world. By the looks of the recently concluded London Fashion Week, designers spent their lockdown downtime either delving deep into fashion history or craving the lights and EDM drops of clubland. While New York Fashion Week saw a new focus on a sober, trend-proof style of dressing, London's talents went to further extremes. Some of the standout shows split neatly into two camps: There were those who hewed to tradition, though very much seen through a modern lens. And those who pushed the limits of body-con as a release valve for all the cooped-up club kids out there.

