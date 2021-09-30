CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bakersfield, CA

Tickets on sale for St. Vincent de Paul Homeless Center

By Maddie Janssen
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ygaJ6_0cCwGo9L00

St. Vincent de Paul Homeless Center is gearing up for their annual Fall BBQ and Lisa Kimble Edmonston joined 17 News at Sunrise Thursday morning to talk about the fundraiser.

It will be held Thursday, October 7 at the St. Vincent de Paul Homeless Center, 316 Baker Street between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Due to the current conditions, it will be drive-thru only. St. Vincent is asking for advance ticket purchase. Tickets are $35 each and can be purchased at the center, or the thrift store next door. A ticket will get you a choice of a NY steak or Teriyaki chicken, prepared by Gary and Adam Icardo and their crew, and all the trimmings.
St Vincent. receives no federal, state, local or diocesan funding. This is their only fundraiser of the year and it allows them to provide more than 150 men, women and children two hot meals a day along with social services.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KGET

Fox Theater partners with BHS to create book detailing its history

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fox Theater is asking residents to take a trip down memory lane and share stories and photos from past visits to help create a book providing an exhaustive look at its history. The theater also is partnering with Bakersfield High School. Students will go through school archives for ads and articles […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Local sisters building airplane, aviation community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This is the story of an airplane that doesn’t exist. Well, not completely, but Cayenne Gutierrez wants to change that. Cayenne, sixteen, and her fourteen-year-old sister Lucie started building the single-prop plane last summer. She talks about it casually, like they’re building a fence instead of a flying machine. “It’s fun,” Cayenne […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Drive-thru BBQ fundraiser for first responders held Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A drive-thru barbecue fundraiser for first responders was held Friday in downtown Bakersfield. The drive-thru barbecue took place on the corner of 21st and L Streets. Proceeds from the event will help the Public Safety Professionals Retreat, a program that helps first responders deal with the stress and traumas of the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Society
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
Local
California Society
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Sports
KGET

Hundreds come out to support 15th annual Officer Down Ride

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County is a community that comes together to support its soldiers in tan and blue. A ceremony that shut down part of downtown Bakersfield. Hundreds gathered to pay tribute and honor those from the Bakersfield Police Department and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office who paid the ultimate sacrifice. The Kern […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Tips for Chips fundraiser set to take place Oct. 6

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 12th annual Tips for Chips benefiting CHP widows and orphans, takes place next week. The fundrasier is in memory of CHP officer Mark Ehly who died of a brain aneurysm. This year’s event will be a drive-thru and drive-in taking place on Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vincent De Paul
KGET

Honor Flight Kern County holding fundraiser at AGM Studios Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Honor Flight Kern County is sending local veterans to the nation’s capitol and are asking for your help to raise money for their flight and stay. On Friday, American General Media and “The Ralph Bailey Show” are hosting a phone-in and in-person fundraiser. You can call 842-5376 between 3 p.m. and […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

357
Followers
123
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy