Tickets on sale for St. Vincent de Paul Homeless Center

St. Vincent de Paul Homeless Center is gearing up for their annual Fall BBQ and Lisa Kimble Edmonston joined 17 News at Sunrise Thursday morning to talk about the fundraiser.

It will be held Thursday, October 7 at the St. Vincent de Paul Homeless Center, 316 Baker Street between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Due to the current conditions, it will be drive-thru only. St. Vincent is asking for advance ticket purchase. Tickets are $35 each and can be purchased at the center, or the thrift store next door. A ticket will get you a choice of a NY steak or Teriyaki chicken, prepared by Gary and Adam Icardo and their crew, and all the trimmings.

St Vincent. receives no federal, state, local or diocesan funding. This is their only fundraiser of the year and it allows them to provide more than 150 men, women and children two hot meals a day along with social services.

