US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

View more in
Tacoma News Tribune
 4 days ago

1. “Peril” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa (Simon & Schuster) 2. “Change Songs: A Children's Anthem” by Amanda Gorman (Viking Books for Young Readers ) 3. “Vanderbilt” by Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe (Harper) 4. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.) 5. “The Jailhouse Lawyer”...

Tacoma News Tribune

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher) 1. Enemy at the Gates by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn - 9781982164904 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books) 2. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty - 9781250220264 - (Henry Holt and Co.) 3. The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood - 9780593336830 -...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Creative Bloq

The best drawing books in 2021

The best drawing books are a great way to both learn to draw, and build on your existing art skills. At its core, drawing is a mixture of learning the right techniques and lots of practise. And here we've brought together a great selection of books to help you with both.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

20 Of The Best Nonfiction Books Of The Decade

Nonfiction books are literature based in fact and hopefully, accuracy. The category contains books on a very broad variety of topics, including subjects like biography, business, cooking, health, memoirs, travel, home improvement, religion, art and music, history, self-help, true crime and science. If you love fictional stories but haven’t ventured into the wide and wild world of the best nonfiction books, let me be your guide.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
culturedvultures.com

12 Best Fantasy Books For Teens

Choosing just some of the best fantasy books for teens is a monumental task. Thanks to the boom in YA publishing over the past few decades, there are so many excellent books to pick from, and so many authors who had to be left off this list. Hopefully, this roundup has a little something for everyone. Whether you are a hardened fantasy fan, just starting to explore the genre, looking for a classic or something a little newer, this selection of the best fantasy books for teens has you covered.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
culturedvultures.com

Write For Us About Books

Cultured Vultures is a site by writers for writers. Since 2013, we’ve been offering inexperienced writers opportunities that they might otherwise be given, and right now we are looking for more people who would like to join us and write about books. The Cultured Vultures book team is small but...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Hillsdale Daily News

Book examines best way forward

In times of upheaval brought on by viruses and change, we could easily grow anxious and paralyzed as old routines falter, are challenged and overturned. But New York Times reviewed author and cultural historian Howard Mansfield, whose latest book is "Chasing Eden: A Book of Seekers," reminds us that over the course of our nation’s history, rather than lose hope, Americans have always chosen to seek answers and change. And that is precisely the way forward today, Mansfield says.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Cosmopolitan

The Best 2021 Movies Based on Books

Looking for some book club material? Why not choose a book that's being made into a film? It's always fun to watch the movie after finishing the book... and sometimes it's useful to have that added motivation to finish reading if you get easily distracted by life. Plus, it provides a built-in compare and contrast conversation.
MOVIES
Creston News Advertiser

'Books unite us, censorship divides us'

Gibson Memorial Library joined the American Library Association this week in celebrating Banned Books Week. This year’s theme: ‘Books unite us, censorship divides us.’. Launched 39 years ago in response to a surge of challenges to books in schools, bookstores and libraries during the late 1980s, Banned Books Week celebrates the freedom to read and brings awareness to books that have been challenged or banned in communities.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Bear and Hare: Seth Meyers picture book is an animal tale

Seth Meyers has dreams beyond hosting his own talk show. “I’ve long wanted to write a story about a bear and am grateful that Penguin gave me the opportunity," Meyers said in a statement Monday issued by the Penguin Random House imprint Flamingo Books, which announced that Meyers' picture story “I'm Not Scared, You're Scared!” will be published March 15. According to Flamingo, Meyers' book is an adventure about a frightened bear and a calmer rabbit and how they each learn the real meaning of bravery. “I'm Not Scared, You're Scared!” features illustrations by Rob Sayegh Jr., and will also come out in an audio edition narrated by Meyers, whose status as a children's book author is shared by such late night television peers as Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon “I am such a big fan of Seth’s, so having the opportunity to work with him on his debut picture book is a dream come true,” Margaret Anastas, Flamingo's vice president and publisher, said in a statement. "Not only is it hilarious, but it will hopefully help parents talk to kids about how important it is to speak up about their feelings.”
ANIMALS
Variety

Sterling K. Brown to Star in 'Washington Black' Series at Hulu

Hulu has greenlit the series adaptation of the novel “Washington Black,” with Sterling K. Brown now attached to star as well as executive produce. Variety exclusively reported that the project had received a script commitment with penalty attached at Hulu in September 2019. Based on the Esi Edugyan novel of the same name, the nine-episode series follows the 19th-century adventures of George Washington “Wash” Black – an 11-year-old boy on a Barbados sugar plantation who must flee after a shocking death threatens to upend his life. Brown will play the gregarious, larger-than-life Medwin Harris, who traveled the world after a traumatic childhood...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Jeremy Davies, Elizabeth Reaser, Luke Kirby Join MGM Horror Thriller 'Dark Harvest' (Exclusive)

Jeremy Davies, Elizabeth Reaser and Luke Kirby have joined the cast of Dark Harvest, a horror-thriller that David Slade is directing for MGM. Casey Likes and E’myri Crutchfield will star in the project, which Matt Tolmach and David Manpearl are producing via Matt Tolmach Productions. The film, an adaptation of Norman Partridge’s 2007 Bram Stoker Award-winning novel of the same name, is set in a small Midwestern town in which every fall a supernatural specter rises from the cornfields and makes its way toward the town’s church. There, gangs of teenage boys hungrily await their chance to confront the legendary nightmare in...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Marc Pilcher, Emmy-Winning 'Bridgerton' Makeup Designer, Dies of COVID-19 at 53

Marc Pilcher, the U.K-based hair and makeup designer who won an Emmy for Bridgerton, has died. He was 53. Pilcher passed away on Sunday after a battle with COVID-19 just three weeks after he won the Creative Arts Emmy award for his work on the hit Netflix series, his agent confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. He was double vaccinated and had no underlying health conditions. “It is with the deepest of hearts we confirm that Marc Elliot Pilcher, Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award-winning hair and makeup designer/stylist, passed away after a battle with COVID-19 on Sunday,” reads a statement, in part, from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NWI.com

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher) 1. Enemy at the Gates by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn - 9781982164904 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books) 2. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty - 9781250220264 - (Henry Holt and Co.) 3. The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood - 9780593336830 -...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Ponca City News

Weekly Best Sellers

Body Courtesy of Magic City Books in Tulsa; Best of Books in Edmond; Brace Books in Ponca City; and Full Circle Books in Oklahoma City. 1. “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday Books) 2. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace Books) 3. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt &...
PONCA CITY, OK
Verywell Mind

The 10 Best Books on Organization of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Some people clean to get rid of occasional anxiety, however, research shows that keeping an organized home has a profound...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

