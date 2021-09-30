CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston Defensive Coordinator, 13-year NFL veteran Kyle Williams describes the moment he found out he was heading into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

Kyle Williams’ career gets even more special. Wednesday, the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame formally invited Williams along with others for induction into the highest pinnacle of the state’s sports scene. Williams, currently a Defensive Coordinator for Ruston High School, played 13 seasons for the Buffalo Bills. During his time in the professional ranks, he […]

crescentcitysports.com

Saints legend Evans, 6 LSU greats headline 2022 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame induction class

NATCHITOCHES – A pair of six-time Pro Bowl NFL linemen, New Orleans Saints’ offensive guard Jahri Evans and Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams, join the late Tony Robichaux, No. 1 on the wins list for state college baseball coaches, among a star-studded group of nine 2022 competitive ballot inductees chosen for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.
theadvocate.com

Jahri Evans, Kyle Williams, late UL baseball coach Tony Robichaux among nine headed to Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

NATCHITOCHES — A pair of six-time Pro Bowl linemen, New Orleans Saints guard Jahri Evans and Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams, join the late Tony Robichaux, the winningest coach in Louisiana college baseball history, among a group of nine competitive-ballot inductees chosen for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
