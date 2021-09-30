Local startup lands angel funding to help care for the neurodiverse
After hitting the iOS app store in June with its digital tool to care for those on the autism spectrum, a local startup is looking to expand with a fresh round of funding. Red Oak-based ASD.ai, the developer of mobile app Rootines, announced the closing on a $1 million angel round led by Pittsburgh’s Determined Capital, a firm led by pharmacists and senior VP of special projects for PANTHERx Specialty Pharmacy Tim Davis.www.bizjournals.com
