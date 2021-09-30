CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local startup lands angel funding to help care for the neurodiverse

By Kevin Cummings
Dallas Business Journal
Dallas Business Journal
 4 days ago

After hitting the iOS app store in June with its digital tool to care for those on the autism spectrum, a local startup is looking to expand with a fresh round of funding. Red Oak-based ASD.ai, the developer of mobile app Rootines, announced the closing on a $1 million angel round led by Pittsburgh’s Determined Capital, a firm led by pharmacists and senior VP of special projects for PANTHERx Specialty Pharmacy Tim Davis.

Dallas Business Journal

Dallas Business Journal

ABOUT

The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

