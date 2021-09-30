CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worland, WY

Joyce Jaye Shepard

By TOBIAS MOWERY
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoyce Jaye Shepard passed away at Washakie Medical Center surrounded by family on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Joyce was born in Phoenix, Arizona to Lee Edward and Jessie Lula (Laird) Shepard on January 6, 1946. She spent most of her young adult life in Phoenix. She married Larry Baker in 1966 and from this union they were blessed with three children. Later in life, Joyce and Larry parted ways, and Joyce moved to Worland in 1997 to be near her children and grandchildren.

