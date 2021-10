Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) is one of the biggest health concerns for the swine industry. The disease is caused by a virus (PRRSV) that impairs reproductive function and causes respiratory disease. Originally a relatively rare disease when it was first identified in the 1980s, PRRS has become a worldwide concern. In the U.S. alone, PRRS causes an estimated $660 million in losses each year.

