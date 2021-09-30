CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan, MI

$5,000 Reward Offered for Information on Allegan State Game Area Arson

By Lacy James
 4 days ago
The Michigan DNR is seeking tips after a likely arsonist destroys $35,000 worth of timber in the Allegan State Game Area. Shortly after 5:00 a.m. Sunday, September 26, 2021, Allegan County Central Dispatch received a call from a helicopter crew about a significant fire. The helicopter crew reported that a large fire could be seen while flying over the Allegan State Game area south of 116th Avenue, east of 46th Street, in Valley Township, southwest Michigan.

