A year and a half ago, renters like myself were struck with the stark reality that we were not only in a global pandemic, but that our right to live in our homes was under serious threat. Rapid income loss left many renters wondering how we were going to pay rent. While some renters received support in the form of stimulus checks or increases in unemployment insurance, many tenants were left out of this aid. And for the lucky ones, this recently ended aid didn’t even cover many of the expenses renters carry, of which rent is often the highest.

