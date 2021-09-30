CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Furtado has ground concerns for Just Beautiful

Just Beautiful could miss the Sun Chariot Stakes if the ground is soft (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Ivan Furtado has warned his stable star Just Beautiful could bypass the Kingdom Of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes if the ground was soft at Newmarket on Saturday.

The three-year-old filly has already given the Brazilian-born handler the two biggest successes of his career so far, in a Listed race at Musselburgh and the Group Three Sceptre Stakes at Doncaster.

This is a different ball game as she has her second try at the top level, though she did not disgrace herself when only beaten two and a quarter lengths behind Snow Lantern in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket in July.

However, with showers around, conditions might not be ideal for the daughter of Pride Of Dubai.

“She’s in great form. She came out of Doncaster really well and she’s ready to run. We’ll just keep an eye on the weather. We just don’t want ‘soft’ in the ground description,” said Furtado.

“If there is she probably wouldn’t run, but I would still have to discuss it with the owners.

“She’s a good to firm ground filly really, but I think we’d get away with nice, good ground.

“She has to find a few lengths with the winner (Snow Lantern), but the Falmouth was just her second run on the turf. She is more experienced now and is a bit stronger, too.

“It will be a tough race against the top horses, but she didn’t disgrace herself in the Falmouth. If all goes well she should be thereabouts. She’s done nothing wrong and has been unbelievable for us.”

