Tommy Fury confirmed he has turned down two offers to fight Jake Paul, saying that a million dollars is not “worth getting out of bed for”.Rumours around whether the two would bout heated up as Paul defeated Tyron Woodley in August and Fury beat Anthony Taylor on the undercard. Paul has previously been accused of ducking the fight but Fury said the American has been in contact to try and hammer out the details.The Love Island star said on social media: “I just wanted to come on here and address a few things that Jake Paul has been saying that...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO