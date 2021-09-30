These Are The Ten Best Performing Stocks In September

Investing in the stock market is more of an art than science. There is no single strategy that can guarantee success to investors. For instance, some investors prefer buying on dips, while some bet on the best-performing stocks. Both of these strategies are useful and may lead to returns as well, but it's important that investors need to be comfortable with the stock and the valuations. Thus, to help investors who are planning to invest in the best performing stocks, detailed below are the ten best performing stocks in September.

Ten Best Performing Stocks In September

We have used the past one month return data (from finviz.com ) to rank the ten best performing stocks in September. For our list, we have only considered stocks with more than $10 billion in market cap. Following are the ten best performing stocks in September:

Devon Energy (22%)

Founded in 1971, this company explores, develops and produces oil and natural gas properties. Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) develops and operates Barnett Shale, Heavy Oil, and more. The stock has returned more than 120% YTD and over 19% in the last three months. Devon Energy reported revenue of over $4.6 billion in 2020, down from over $6.3 billion in 2019. It is headquartered in Oklahoma City.

Cenovus Energy (22%)

Founded in 1881, this company develops, produces and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The stock has returned more than 65% YTD and over 1% in the last three months. Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) reported revenue of over $13.2 billion in 2020, down from over $20.1 billion in 2019. It is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (22%)

Founded in 2008, it is a biotech company. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SRNG) specializes in the use of genetic engineering to produce bacteria with industrial applications. Earlier this month, Soaring Eagle announced the transfer of listing to the NYSE in connection with its proposed business combination with Ginkgo. The stock has returned more than 22% in the last three months. Ginkgo Bioworks reported revenue of over $9.9 billion in 2020, down from over $17 billion in 2019. It is headquartered in Boston.

EOG Resources (23%)

Founded in 1985, this company explores, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas. The stock has returned over 65% YTD, but is down more than 3% in the last three months. EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) reported revenue of over $9.9 billion in 2020, down from over $17 billion in 2019. It is headquartered in Houston.

Diamondback Energy (26%)

Founded in 2007, it is an independent oil and natural gas company. Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) acquires, develops, explores and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. The stock has returned over 95% YTD, but is down more than 3% in the last three months. Diamondback Energy reported revenue of over $2.8 billion in 2020, down from over $3.9 billion in 2019. It is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

CF Industries Holdings (26%)

Founded in 1946, this firm makes and distributes nitrogen fertilizer. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) owns and operates nitrogen plants, and serves agricultural and industrial customers. The stock has returned over 45% YTD and more than 7% in the last three months. CF Industries reported revenue of over $4.12 billion in 2020, down from over $4.59 billion in 2019. It is headquartered in Deerfield, Ill.

Lucid Group (27%)

Founded in 2007, this company claims to be the pioneer in medical education. Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) works to enhance patients’ lives through healthcare communication. The stock has returned over 160% YTD, but is down more than 5% in the last three months. It is headquartered in London.

Acceleron Pharma (32%)

Founded in 2003, it is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and markets therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. The stock has returned over 35% YTD and more than 36% in the last three months. Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) reported revenue of over $92 million in 2020, an increase from over $73 million in 2019. It is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass.

Asana (33%)

Founded in 2008, this company develops a work management platform that allows teams to collaborate for routine tasks, as well as for specific projects. The stock has returned over 240% YTD and more than 60% in the last three months. Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN) reported revenue of over $227 million in 2020, an increase from over $142 million in 2019. It is headquartered in San Francisco.

Upstart Holdings (48%)

Founded in 2013, it is a cloud-based artificial intelligence lending platform. Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) primarily aggregates consumer demand for loans and then uses AI to connect them with its bank partners. The stock has returned over 600% YTD and more than 150% in the last three months. Upstart Holdings reported revenue of over $233 million in 2020, an increase from over $164 million in 2019. It is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif.