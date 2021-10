DENVER (CBS4) – The High Line Canal was originally built to move irrigation water across the region. Now that purpose has dried up, so the canal is being repurposed for a new type of water management. (credit CBS) “Today users see a very dry canal,” said Harriet Crittenden LaMair, Executive Director of the High Line Canal Conservancy. Denver Water has not been sending water down the canal for several years, mostly because it’s a very inefficient way to move water. Sixty to 80% of the water leaks out or evaporates. Now the High Line Canal Conservancy is enacting a plan that would use...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO