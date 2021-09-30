Local school districts responds to change in Louisiana Department of Education COVID-19 guidance
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is weighing in after the the Louisiana Department of Education announced a new parent choice option when it comes to quarantining children potentially exposed to COVID-19. Specifically, the Superintendent of Schools of The East Baton Rouge Parish School System, Dr. Sito Narcisse, released this statement on Thursday morning:www.brproud.com
Comments / 0