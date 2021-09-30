CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Dundee manager James McPake accepts one-match touchline ban

 4 days ago
Dundee manager James McPake reacts after being a shown a red card (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Dundee manager James McPake has accepted a one-match suspension following his complaints at the end of Saturday’s defeat by Rangers.

McPake will serve the touchline ban when Dundee take on St Johnstone in Perth on Saturday.

The former Dundee defender had received a misconduct charge from the Scottish Football Association after arguing with referee Bobby Madden after the final whistle.

McPake felt Jon McLaughlin should have been sent off instead of booked after bringing down Paul McMullan inside the box before the Rangers goalkeeper saved Jason Cummings’ penalty.

He said after the game: “I got an explanation out of Bobby. I have a fantastic relationship with Bobby.

“In the end, he became unapproachable and said, ‘I am not speaking to you about it, I can’t talk about an incident’ and then you get the, ‘you missed the penalty anyway’ shout. We know that, I watched it.”

Related
fourfourtwo.com

James McPake confident Dundee will start taking their chances

James McPake is confident his Dundee team will show their “ruthless” streak soon. The Dark Blues have not scored in three matches and are yet to win a cinch Premiership game since getting promotion. But McPake believes his side are creating many more chances than they were in his early...
SOCCER
BBC

Matt Crooks: Middlesbrough midfielder has three-match ban overturned

Middlesbrough midfielder Matt Crooks has had a three-match ban overturned after winning an appeal against his red card in Saturday's defeat by Reading. Referee Peter Bankes sent Crooks, 27, off for 'serious foul play' following his 87th-minute sliding challenge on Royals goalkeeper Luke Southwood. The club immediately appealed, citing wrongful...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Pundit says Celtic need to manage James McCarthy after injury scare

Former England striker Kevin Phillips has said that Celtic need to manage James McCarthy after the Irish Internationalist was forced from the field yesterday. The 30-year-old was on the end of a painful tackle from Fuchs that only warranted a yellow in the eyes of Kevin Clancy. Ange Postecoglou took no chances and replaced him with Ismaila Soro at half-time.
SOCCER
Jon Mclaughlin
James Mcpake
Jason Cummings
newschain

James McPake insists Rangers keeper Jon McLaughlin should have been sent off

Frustrated Dundee manager James McPake felt Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin should have been sent off after the champions held on for a 1-0 win at Dens Park. The Ibrox side were leading through Joe Aribo’s first-half goal when Dundee attacker Paul McMullan was brought down as he attempted to burst pass the flailing keeper in the box in the 59th minute.
SOCCER
newschain

Dundee United manager Tam Courts calls on his players to show consistency

Dundee United manager Tam Courts has challenged his team to prove they can show consistency as they take on a Ross County side he feels are in a false position. United are looking to follow up their Dundee derby success and Celtic Park point in the cinch Premiership when they host a County side in search of their first win.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

​Crystal Palace manager Vieira admits 'difficult to accept' Brighton draw

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira insisted that his players were very disappointed to concede a late equaliser against Brighton in the Premier League on Monday. Palace were in front in the game through a first half penalty from Wilfried Zaha. However, Brighton found an equalizer through Neal Maupay, who chipped...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Dundee#St Johnstone#Rangers
Tribal Football

​Man Utd loanee Pereira faces six-match Flamengo ban

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira is facing a six-match ban during his loan spell at Flamengo. Pereira is alleged to have broken quarantine rules when arriving in Brazil from England. According to the nation's regulations, travellers from the UK must quarantine for 14 days due to COVID-19 restrictions. Pereira only...
SOCCER
