CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rehoboth Beach, DE

OPEN HOUSE~SAT-10/2~10AM-12PM~36501 PALM DRIVE #1102-PALMS OF REHOBOTH

Cape Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article36501 Palm Drive #1102, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971 ~ Be in the heart that all Rehoboth has to offer. First floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bath fully furnished unit in the Palms. Bright and open floorplan with outdoor pool, screened porch and patio overlooking the pond. Enjoy the bus stop at the front of the community that allows for easy access to all Delaware Beaches, shopping, restaurants, boardwalk, bike trails and more just outside of this property! Schedule your showings to start on October 1st.

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
BUSINESS
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Real Estate
Delaware State
Delaware Real Estate
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Business
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Business
The Hill

Democrats look to make debt ceiling a winning issue

Democrats are looking to flip the script by going on offense against Senate Republicans’ refusal to raise the debt ceiling. The party’s latest pre-midterms strategy mirrors the GOP game plan of tying vulnerable Democratic incumbents to inflation and the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, which has been championed by the party’s progressive flank. Like that GOP gambit, Democrats hope they can win voters over by bringing a faraway financial concept to voters’ kitchen tables.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Restaurants#Beaches#Palms#House
CNN

Kellogg's strike: 1,400 cereal factory workers hit picket lines

New York (CNN Business) — Workers at the Kellogg Company — maker of breakfast staples such as Corn Flakes and Rice Krispies — are on strike, after yearlong negotiations between union and management broke down. The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union said in a press release...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy