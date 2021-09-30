OPEN HOUSE~SAT-10/2~10AM-12PM~36501 PALM DRIVE #1102-PALMS OF REHOBOTH

36501 Palm Drive #1102, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971 ~ Be in the heart that all Rehoboth has to offer. First floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bath fully furnished unit in the Palms. Bright and open floorplan with outdoor pool, screened porch and patio overlooking the pond. Enjoy the bus stop at the front of the community that allows for easy access to all Delaware Beaches, shopping, restaurants, boardwalk, bike trails and more just outside of this property! Schedule your showings to start on October 1st.