Forza Horizon 5 PC requirements confirmed
Playground Games has confirmed the minimum, recommended, and “Ideal” system requirements for the upcoming PC version of Forza Horizon 5. To get the game to run, players need a PC with at least a Ryzen 3 1200/i5-4460 processor, an RX 470/GTX 970 graphics card, 8 GB of RAM, and 110 GB of hard drive space. While to hit the recommended specifications, a Ryzen 5 1500X/i5-8400 processor, an RX 590/GTX 1070 graphics card, and 16 GB of RAM are needed.egmnow.com
