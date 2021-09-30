CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Forza Horizon 5 PC requirements confirmed

By Matthew Bennett
egmnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayground Games has confirmed the minimum, recommended, and “Ideal” system requirements for the upcoming PC version of Forza Horizon 5. To get the game to run, players need a PC with at least a Ryzen 3 1200/i5-4460 processor, an RX 470/GTX 970 graphics card, 8 GB of RAM, and 110 GB of hard drive space. While to hit the recommended specifications, a Ryzen 5 1500X/i5-8400 processor, an RX 590/GTX 1070 graphics card, and 16 GB of RAM are needed.

egmnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Forza Horizon 5 detailed video theming the soundscape

Microsoft and Playground Games provide us with a detailed video Forza Horizon 5. It is dedicated to the soundscape of the open world racing game. I am the author for Gaming Ideology and loves to play Battle Royale games and loves to stream and write about them. I am a freelancer and now is the permanent member of Gaming Ideology.
VIDEO GAMES
otakustudy.com

Multiplayer Gameplay Showcased in Latest Forza Horizon 5 Gameplay

In an early-morning livestream by developer Playground Games, fans were treated to an extended look at how their adventures across a digital replication of Mexico will fare in Forza Horizon 5. In addition to some general gameplay, the team focused on showcasing several ways players will be able to drive...
VIDEO GAMES
gtplanet.net

Forza Horizon 5’s New Livery Editor Revealed

The latest installment in the Forza Monthly series took a dive into the revamped livery editor coming in Forza Horizon 5. The workable areas of the car have been relocated to the top of the screen as well, now with a visual icon showing which side of the car is selected. The individual icons are also all redesigned. While shortcut buttons for cut, insert, etc. remain, going from one option to the next seems more seamless than in the past. The functionality is the same, but the presentation lends itself to a fresher, more accessible feel.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forza Horizon#Xbox One#Playground Games#Xbox Series X#Graphics Card#Ideal#Hdr
dsogaming.com

Here is an extended look at Forza Horizon 5’s multiplayer

Yesterday, Playground Games released the eighth episode of Forza Horizon 5: Let’s ¡Go! which gave players a glimpse at the game’s multiplayer. Going into more details, Playground showed a number of ways Forza Horizon 5 players will be able to drive alongside friends and competitors. This video packed new gameplay footage from Horizon Arcade’s mini-missions, Bullseye and Pinata Pop. It also featured Eliminator in multiplayer mode.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Forza Horizon 5 Devs Talk About Online Modes

The creators of Forza Horizon 5 spoke about the game's online features. Players are in for a lot of novelties in the revamped Battle Royale mode. The release of the next installment of the undivided queen of electronic racing - Forza Horizon 5 - is just seven weeks away. Developers from Playground Games (the studio responsible for the game) from time to time organize broadcasts titled "Forza Horizon 5 Let's Go!" in which they present new features of the upcoming title. The latest, 8th episode of the series focuses on the game's network module. What changes in this area await us in fifth installment?
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
dbltap.com

Diablo 2 Resurrected PC System Requirements

Diablo fans are excited to get their hands on Diablo 2 Resurrected, and many believe their PCs are up to par with what the game requires. If in doubt, here are the Diablo 2 Resurrected PC requirements. PC Gaming is a little more complicated than console gaming. With consoles, the...
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Forza Horizon 5 to Offer Eliminator Battle Royale, Casual Horizon Tour Mode, More at Launch

Playground Games has dropped their latest Forza Horizon 5 Let’s Go! livestream, with the focus this time around being on the game’s various online multiplayer features. Team Adventure has been replaced by Horizon Open, which will include various options, including Open Racing, Open Drifting, Playground Games, and fan-favorite The Eliminator battle royale. Playground is also adding the new Horizon Tour, which is more of a casual mode, that lets you explore the world at a relaxed pace while engaging in six-player co-op races. There are, of course, a variety of minigames to engage in as well. You can check out the full Let’s Go show, below.
VIDEO GAMES
game-debate.com

Forza Horizon 5 multiplayer details revealed: Battle Royale, Co-op, and more

The next Forza Horizon game is launching soon, and is perhaps one of the most anticipated games of the year already. So far we’ve seen lots about the new location, the single player campaign etc., but what about multiplayer? Thankfully, the latest stream with the developers touched on all things online, and what you can get up to in the revamped multiplayer.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

NBA 2K22 PC System Requirements: Recommended Specs

The NBA 2K22 system requirements are crucial for PC players to know beforehand to ensure their gaming hardware will be capable of delivering the experience 2K is aiming for. Here are the recommended specifications for those looking to play NBA 2K22 on PC. NBA 2K22 PC System Requirements: Recommended Specs.
TECHNOLOGY
totalgamingnetwork.com

Alan Wake Remastered PC System Requirements

Plus a rundown of the graphical options you can adjust. Earlier this month, Remedy announced that they have been hard at work making Alan Wake Remastered for the PC via Epic Games Store, along with releases for the PlayStation and Xbox platforms. Today's new news focuses on the PC system requirements, including both the bare minimum hardware you will need along with the recommended specs. This all comes via a fresh FAQ that went up on the Alan Wake website.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Forza Horizon 5 is more than just another racing game

One of the most anticipated games of the year, and the first half of Xbox's one-two punch for 2021's holiday season, is Forza Horizon 5 from Playground Games and Xbox Game Studios. Despite its release date still being weeks away (Nov. 5, 2021 for those with early access), Forza Horizon 5 is already practically guaranteed to be one of the best Xbox racing games available.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Battlefield 2042 New PC System Requirements Revealed

Battlefield 2042 is definitely a looker. From what we have seen, the game seems to have incredible visuals. But those visuals come at a cost. The developer of the game, DICE, has revealed that the game will have an open beta next week. However, PC players must make sure their machines can run the game.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

The 'Battlefield 2042' PC Requirements Are Actually Pretty Reasonable

The open beta for Battlefield 2042 is imminent so here are the system requirements for the game - before you start holding your breath, they're actually alright. Arriving for PC, last-gen and new-gen consoles on October 22nd, Battlefield 2042 chops and changes the standard for the series. Firstly, it doesn't offer a single-player campaign because developer DICE wanted to "lean into what it does best." However, those who want to fly solo won't be left by the wayside.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Looking Back to 2016 and the upside-down action of Forza Horizon 3

Before anyone complains, I know the racing action wasn’t really upside-down (although when I was racing, all bets were off) but that was just a reference to the location of Forza Horizon 3, which was Australia. Coming from Playground Games, the same as the others in the series, and with a country as varied as Australia to go at, the scene was set for a truly great experience.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Forza Horizon 5 will have weekly weather changes

One of the biggest Xbox exclusives of 2021, Forza Horizon 5, will be launching very soon and as we get closer to the release date, the developer Playground Games have been sharing a lot of new details about the game and some of the features that will be there on launch.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy