Forza Horizon 5 PC requirements confirmed

The latest installment in the Forza Monthly series took a dive into the revamped livery editor coming in Forza Horizon 5. The workable areas of the car have been relocated to the top of the screen as well, now with a visual icon showing which side of the car is selected. The individual icons are also all redesigned. While shortcut buttons for cut, insert, etc. remain, going from one option to the next seems more seamless than in the past. The functionality is the same, but the presentation lends itself to a fresher, more accessible feel.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO