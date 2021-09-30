CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes named Premiership player of the month

By Video
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v7cUt_0cCwCQlx00
Ian Harkes with wife Sarah after his goal at Celtic Park (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes has been named cinch Premiership player of the month.

The American netted a long-range winner against Dundee and headed the goal which earned United a point at Celtic Park.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Dundee, Dundee United

Rangers could face Europa League hosts Sparta Prague in a stadium full of youngsters later this month after the Czech club were given special permission to accommodate young fans in their ground. Sparta had been subject to a Uefa ban that ruled they must play home games without supporters following a racist incident earlier this season. (Herald - subscription required)
UEFA
SkySports

Scottish Premiership Team of the Week: Celtic and Rangers miss out as Hearts, Dundee United and St Mirren feature

In a rarity, the Scottish Premiership team of the week features no players from Celtic or Rangers. WhoScored.com's selections instead feature representatives of Motherwell, after they became the first team to take league points off Steven Gerrard's side at Ibrox since March 2020, and Livingston, who consigned Ange Postecoglou's Celtic to another away defeat.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Harkes
Yardbarker

Celtic v Dundee United: Ange Postecoglou urges Celtic to ‘get on with it’

Ange Postecoglou has told his players to ‘get on with it’ ahead of Celtic’s game on Sunday against Dundee United. The Celtic manager oversaw a win over Kirkcaldy side Raith Rovers last night but the Australian is already well underway with his preparations for the game against Tam Courts’ United. However, injuries have threatened these preparations given the limited options in the attacking areas for the Australian.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Goalkeeper Trevor Carson set to return as Dundee United take on Hibernian

Dundee United goalkeeper Trevor Carson is set to return to the starting line-up after making way for Benjamin Siegrist in Sunday’s Dundee derby. Carson had started three games in a row as long-term number one Siegrist missed out through injury but after the fit-again Swiss reclaimed his place last weekend, manager Tam Courts intends to give the in-form Carson another chance in this Premier Sports Cup tie.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Ange Postecoglou must make do without eight players for Dundee United clash

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has eight players out for Sunday’s cinch Premiership clash with Dundee United – most of them attackers. Giorgos Giakoumakis (calf), Mikey Johnston (niggle), Karamoko Dembele (ankle), James Forrest (unspecified) and Kyogo Furuhashi (knee) are all missing from the forward ranks. Defenders Greg Taylor (shoulder) and Christopher...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premiership#Celtic Park#American
The Guardian

Scottish Premiership: Celtic jeered off after home draw with Dundee United

Albian Ajeti produced a strong contender for miss of the season as Celtic slipped up again in the Premiership with a 1-1 home draw against Dundee United. Ajeti blazed over from two yards and Celtic’s day might have been worse, with United adamant they should have had a first-half penalty when Cameron Carter-Vickers bundled over Nicky Clark.
WORLD
BBC

Celtic 1-1 Dundee United: Hosts' poor league start continues

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says the Scottish Premiership title is not an "insurmountable challenge" after his side's troubled start continued with a draw against Dundee United. A terrific Ian Harkes header quickly cancelled out Liel Abada's opener to leave Celtic sixth, six points behind leaders Rangers. The hosts hit the...
WORLD
goal.com

Super Eagles' Aribo on target as Rangers humble Dundee United

The visitors were able to hold onto the slim lead for the better part of the first half and in the subsequent half to collect three points. Nigerian international Joseph Aribo was on target as Rangers defeated Dundee United 1-0 in a Scottish Premiership game on Saturday at Kilmac Stadium.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
sjearthquakes.com

NEWS: Earthquakes Midfielder Chofis Named MLS Player of the Week

SAN JOSE, Calif. – San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Eduardo ‘Chofis’ Lopez has been named Major League Soccer’s Player of the Week for Week 26 after scoring two goals, including the game-winner, during Saturday night’s 4-3 victory over Austin FC. Chofis was also selected to Major League Soccer’s Team of the Week.
MLS
newschain

Dundee United manager Tam Courts calls on his players to show consistency

Dundee United manager Tam Courts has challenged his team to prove they can show consistency as they take on a Ross County side he feels are in a false position. United are looking to follow up their Dundee derby success and Celtic Park point in the cinch Premiership when they host a County side in search of their first win.
SOCCER
newschain

Ilmari Niskanen nets winner as Dundee United keep Ross County winless

Dundee United secured a narrow 1-0 victory over winless Ross County at Tannadice to move into the cinch Premiership’s top five. The home side struck in the 31st minute through Ilmari Niskanen, who registered his first goal for the club. The result left the second-bottom Staggies still searching for their...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Conor Gallagher named Crystal Palace Player of the Month again

It wouldn’t be a stretch to claim that Conor Gallagher has been Crystal Palace’s best player through the first two months of the season, and the club’s supporters certainly agree, once again overwhelmingly voting him their Player of the Month. Gallagher garnered 47 per cent of the vote for September, after an even more impressive 89 per cent for August.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fury and Wilder clash and big names at Old Trafford – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 2.FootballThe big names were at Old Trafford.Legends in their own rights 🙏🔴#MUFC pic.twitter.com/K02tinbpkY— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 2, 2021Patrick Van Aanholt mocked Andros Townsend’s celebration.Andros tried to siuuu and ended up doing a starfish 😂🤣— Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) October 2, 2021Georginio Wijnaldum made fun of Kylian Mbappe.👀🤣 @KMbappe pic.twitter.com/kUQlCSrS8Q— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) October 2, 2021Chelsea players loved their win over Southampton.That one felt good 😁 pic.twitter.com/KEJuOc6pSX— Ben Chilwell...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
94K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy