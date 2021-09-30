CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viral TikTok Helps Reunite Laptop With Owner After Mixup at Airport

By Catherine Ferris
 4 days ago
Airports can be a hectic environment for travelers and mixups may happen. TikTok user ariesruth took to the popular video-sharing app after realizing she grabbed the wrong computer while going through security. Her video, which has 4.7 million views, helped reunite the owner with the laptop. In the first video...

