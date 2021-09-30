Viral TikTok Helps Reunite Laptop With Owner After Mixup at Airport

DENVER (CBS4)– A woman was reunited with her stolen dog over the weekend, six months after the dog was taken. “Coco” was spotted running loose near City Park Golf Course on Friday night. (credit: CBS) A woman saw the dog and called animal protection officers. Coco is microchipped and the officer was able to track down the pup’s owner, Kenyetta Tyler. She said Coco was taken in February. After months of searching, she moved to Dallas. (credit: CBS) Kenyetta immediately hopped on a flight when she got the call that Coco was found. “She’s home, and I’m grateful, I’m happy. I’m thankful, I’m excited, I’m not sad anymore, I’m not depressed. Now I can see her waking me up now, instead of me waking up looking at her picture on my phone,” said Kenyetta. (credit: CBS) “Not only do you have to get your dog microchipped, but it is also important you keep that information updated with your address, but more specifically your phone number, that’s how I was able to contact them to get the dog back to them,” Denver Animal Protection Officer Traci Schillinger. Kenyetta said she is extremely grateful to the woman who called animal protection after spotting Coco.

DENVER, CO ・ 9 HOURS AGO