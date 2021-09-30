CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Man confesses to Florida murder 10 years later

By Olivia Hyde
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. A man confessed to the 2011 murder of a woman Wednesday in Manatee County after saying he had found religion.

Benjamin Moulton, 43, walked into the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Operations Center and told deputies he was the one responsible for the death of Nicole Scott nearly 10 years ago, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Moulton told detectives he had since “found Jehovah and couldn’t live with the guilt anymore,” after admitting to killing the woman in a fit of rage, officials said.

On December 11, 2011, Scott’s body was found in a wooded area off University Blvd. She was found partially clothed with obvious injuries to her face.

An autopsy determined Scott was likely strangled and her body had been in the woods for several days before she was found.

Moulton was initially questioned about his connection to Scott but denied any involvement, and detectives said they did not have enough evidence to link him to the crime.

The 43-year-old is facing a charge of first-degree murder.

