Miami, FL

American Airlines passenger hops onto wing of plane at Miami airport

By NBC2 News
 4 days ago
MIAMI, Fla.(NBC News)— A passenger on an American Airlines flight jumped onto the wing of the plane through the plane emergency door. The rogue traveler hopped out just after the plane landed at the Miami International Airport on Wednesday, officials said.

“During deplaning in Miami, a customer on American Airlines flight 920 with service from Cali, Colombia (CLO) to MIA exited the aircraft via an emergency exit,” American Airlines said in a statement.

Miami-Dade police said the passenger was apprehended and detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection after the incident. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for medical attention.

“We thank our team members and law enforcement for their professionalism and quick action,” the airline said in the statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration has reported “a disturbing increase” in unruly behavior on planes. There have been nearly 4,500 reports of unruly passengers since the beginning of the year. In a typical year, the transportation agency sees 100 to 150 formal cases of bad passenger behavior, as reported by NBC News.

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

