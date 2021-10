I love to eat my fries with a generous amount of ketchup, but that is never easy when I’m going through the drive through. Sure, if I’m eating at home, I can just squeeze the ketchup packets out to make a little dollop of ketchup to dip my fries in, but what happens when you’re eating in the car? Usually when I’m getting fast food, it’s because I’m in a rush, or on the go, and not being able to eat my fries with ketchup in the car has always been a struggle… Well, not anymore.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO