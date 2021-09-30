CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesis GV60 gets a Drift mode and up to 429 horsepower

By Zac Palmer
Autoblog
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe just got a chance to poke around the Genesis GV60 for the first time, and you can read about that experience here. But in addition to seeing all of its design secrets, there are official specs (with one big asterisk) available for us to share with you. The asterisk is that all of these specs are for the GV60 on the Korean market. Exact specs and feature options for the U.S. are still to be determined. That said, it’s safe to assume that our GV60 will be very close or nearly identical to the one we’ll describe below.

Motor1.com

Genesis GV60 Full Reveal With Technical Specifications Set For September 29

Genesis has a teaser video up and running with the GV60 as if the electric crossover's design hasn't been revealed already. The clip serves as an announcement the full debut will take place on September 29 at 5 PM (Los Angeles time), meaning people watching from Europe will have to wake up super early on September 30 (or not go to bed) to check out the brand's first bespoke EV.
Autoblog

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Edition 100 is an ultra-rare birthday gift

Mercedes-Maybach is celebrating its 100th birthday with a more stylish version of the S-Class that will be an exceptionally rare sight regardless of where you live. Appropriately named Edition 100, the V12-powered luxury sedan is limited to 100 units worldwide. Several styling cues allow the Edition 100 to stand out...
MotorAuthority

Genesis GV60 displays impressive technology, luxury, and even boost and drift driving modes

The new Genesis GV60 is a compact crossover related to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, with all three vehicles riding on Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP dedicated EV platform. However, after seeing it in person at a studio in Orange County, Calif. and finding out some more feature details it’s clear that the luxurious small SUV can stand firmly on its own.
CarBuzz.com

We Have Bad News About The Genesis GV60

Genesis has been making waves with its new GV60. In the run-up to its launch, we've been promised quirky features like a spinning orb as a gear selector and even the ability to scan your face to unlock the vehicle. The Genesis GV60 is also set to become the world's first electric vehicle with wireless recharging capability, and features like these have made us more eager than ever to try the new crossover out. Sadly, it seems that we will all have to wait a little longer still, as a report from Korean Car Blog claims that these innovative new features still need a little polishing.
Top Speed

Genesis Drops the 2022 GV60 With Loads of Tech and Luxury

Genesis has been giving car shoppers a fairly convincing alternative to the established luxury brands of Mercedes, BMW, and Audi for years now. Now, Genesis has revealed the all-new GV60, and it has more tech and is more luxurious than we expected. Interior and exterior styling.
topgear.com

Genesis GV70

Admirably different and the interior is a fantastic place to be. Striking looks. Four-cylinder powertrains aren’t the most refined and are extremely thirsty. That’s often tediously self-explanatory with new car launches these days, but this is actually something completely fresh to add to the smorgasbord of SUVs currently on offer. As you’ll probably know by now, Genesis is the posh branch of Hyundai-Kia that has been going its own way since 2015, although it’s only been in the UK since mid-2021. Think of it as what Lexus is to Toyota or what Infiniti is to Nissan.
BMW BLOG

Genesis GV60 Specs are Revealed — Seems Like an Impressive EV

A few weeks ago, Genesis revealed its upcoming GV60 all-electric crossover. It features an electric powertrain in a BMW X4-style crossover-coupe body style. Its design certainly isn’t for everyone, which can also be said about the X4, but its specs and interior seem impressive. Genesis recently released the specs for...
CNET

Genesis GV60 first look: A fabulous, fashion-forward EV

While its E-GMP platform-mates the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 were dealt mostly universal praise for their unique styling, upon its initial reveal over the summer, the Genesis GV60 was met with much more divisive opinions -- certainly not helped by the lime green over blue color scheme. I like a funky design, though, and after getting to spend an hour with a US-spec GV60 in a studio space earlier this month, it's my favorite of the South Korean trio.
Autoblog

Watch this new BMW paint robot lay down custom designs with no masking

BMW worked with German plant engineering firm Duerr on a new paint shop robot that can lay down two-tone finishes and intricate designs without masking the vehicle. It's called the EcoPaintJet Pro, which sounds like a new printer Staples just started stocking. The concept sounds simple: A jet of ink gets shot through an opening shaped by an orifice plate, the plate providing sharp edge definition, while the paint arm sweeps across the full width of the panel or vehicle, laying down a contrasting color only where the design dictates. Despite that simplicity, watching the arm in action in the video above makes the process look like magic, compared to what we know is usually required for such artwork. The EcoPaintJet Pro works with waterborne base coats and 2K clear coats.
Autoblog

Win a Tesla-powered 1969 Porsche 912

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze. It is rare for a vehicle to come along that is one of a...
Motor1.com

Lotus Unveils Electric Sports Car Platform With Up To 872 Horsepower

In case you've missed the memo, the new Emira marks the end of the road for Lotus models equipped with combustion engines. From this point on, every single launch from Norfolk will have electric propulsion as parent company Geely with its deep pockets is heavily investing in the British brand to make sure it has a future in the impending EV era.
Autoblog

12 cool features of the Genesis GV60

The Genesis brand is still trying to distinguish itself, in both the highly competitive luxury marketplace and from its own increasingly upscale cousins at Hyundai and Kia. Being a standout becomes doubly difficult when the car is an electric vehicle built atop a modular skateboard shared with the other Hyundai Group brands. However, in our first peek at the Genesis GV60, the top dog in Hyundai's trio of E-GMP cars, we found it imbued with an astounding level of differentiation.
AutoGuide.com

2023 Genesis GV60 is a Stylish EV You Unlock With Your Face

The littlest Genesis crossover will also feature a dedicated drift mode, and a performance model with 483 horsepower. Genesis late Wednesday revealed more information on its dramatic GV60 electric vehicle. After its initial reveal earlier this summer, we now know more details on the brand’s first dedicated electric model. When it launches, the GV60 will feature plenty of forward-thinking tech, and be the most powerful production Genesis model available.
Autoblog

Lexus LC500 Convertible gets Marine Blue interior and top ... in Japan

Japanese customers of the Lexus LC will soon have a wider selection of exterior and interior colors, including a stunning Marine Blue option exclusive to the LC 500 Convertible. The announcement came on Thursday, along with news of some minor handling improvements. The Marine Blue selection adds an tidy navy...
Consumer Reports.org

Preview: Electric 2023 Genesis GV60 Charges to Production

Genesis committed to making all its new vehicles purely electric starting in 2025 with fuel-cell EVs and battery EVs, with the goal of being a 100 percent zero-emission vehicle brand by 2030 and carbon neutral by 2035. Leading its charge is the GV60, a small crossover based on an electric-only platform shared with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the more powerful Kia EV6.
CarBuzz.com

All-New Genesis GV60 Arrives With More Tech Than You Can Handle

Genesis has been wowing the automotive world with luxurious cabins, interesting new tech, and just a general feeling of quality. One of the cars that we've been most looking forward to is the GV60, an electric crossover that we've been poring over photos of for some time. But as interesting as the new Genesis GV60 is to look at, we need to know what kind of performance it offers, how much tech is available, and how far it will go on a single charge. Thankfully, the wait for those details is now over, as the Korean luxury automaker has just premiered the finished product.
Autoblog

Subaru Solterra EV finally gets a video

Subaru's Japanese HQ released its first vid showing off the company's first EV, the Solterra, and while it's nice to finally see the crossover in motion, we're not sure why Subaru's being so flirtatious with the rollout. Everything in the video reaffirms all the evidence we have so far that this is Subaru's tweaked version of the Toyota bZ4X, and we've virtually crawled all over the Toyota already. The only mystery left is figuring out what the panel is behind the rotary knob on the center console. In every Toyota bZ4X video we've watched, there is, at most, one tiny illuminated light. In the Solterra teaser images and video, the panel is covered in lights laid out like an illuminated spreadsheet. There's also a shutline and a depression at the leading edge like it's a cover to be opened. It can't hide anything that deep, though, because of the tunnel cutout beneath.
Autoblog

1971 Lamborghini Countach LP prototype 500 lives again

On March 11, 1971, Lamborghini unveiled the Countach LP 500 prototype at the Geneva Motor Show on the Carrozzeria Bertone stand. Lamborghini had also brought the reworked Miura P400 SV to the show, and believing it would be the star, had placed the Miura at its own stand and dispatched the Countach to the design house stand. Admittedly, Lamborghini had done the same thing in 1966 when the Miura debuted in Geneva. The Countach ruled the 1971 show and was soon on magazine covers around the world. The Italian house spent three years developing the prototype for production, putting the Countach LP 400 on sale in 1974. The prototype sacrificed its life during crash testing for the production model.
Autoblog

10 best new car deals in late September 2021

New car sales were drastically affected in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but things started to show signs of recovery toward the end of the year before really coming on strong in the early months of 2021. Now there's an ongoing shortage of microchips causing a great deal of pricing fluctuation and a limited supply of certain vehicles.
