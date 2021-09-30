Grimes Shares New Song “LOVE” In Response To Online Hate
Grimes has been in the news a whole lot lately — for serving on the judging panel of the goofy singing-contest show Alter Ego, for repeatedly defending Elon Musk online, and for no longer being in a relationship with Elon Musk. Clearly, all this attention is starting to wear on her. Today, Grimes has shared a short new song called “LOVE,” writing on Instagram that she wrote the song “in response to all the privacy invasion, bad press, online hate and harassment by paparazzis I’ve experienced this week.”www.stereogum.com
