Grimes Shares New Song “LOVE” In Response To Online Hate

Coldplay and BTS have linked up for new song “My Universe.” The track will appear on Coldplay’s upcoming Music of the Spheres LP, which arrives on October 15th. The song features Korean and English language-sung verses that home in on prioritizing love over differences in the uplifting track. “And they said that we can’t be together because, because we come from different sides,” they sing, but they dismiss naysayers on the chorus: “You, you are my universe and I just want to put you first.”

