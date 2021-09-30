CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristaps Porzingis is looking ahead

By Lauren Gunn
Mavs Moneyball
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were many things I was looking forward to heading into my first media day, but the biggest one was getting to hear from Kristaps Porzingis. He had a rough ending to last season and his name was tossed around quite a bit in the news. I had no idea what to expect, but this was the first time I’d get to hear from him since the start of this new Nico-Kidd era. I’m going to touch on my takeaways from Porzingis’ answers, the question I was able to ask him, my thoughts on Kidd saying Porzingis will start the season at the four, and how I’m feeling about the current state of the Mavs as the season is right around the corner.

