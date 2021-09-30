It's Official: All The Royals Kids Have Chickens
When Oprah Winfrey interviewed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex back in March, there were many shocking revelations. Including the fact that 2-year-old Archie has a chicken coop called “Archie’s Chick Inn.” A little royal with a chicken coop, who has ever heard of anything so adorable? Well, it turns out he’s not the only royal kid with a chicken coop. His Cambridge cousins have one as well, and their mom Kate Middleton thinks taking care of the animals is “like therapy.” A modern monarchy indeed.www.romper.com
