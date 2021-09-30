CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's Official: All The Royals Kids Have Chickens

Cover picture for the articleWhen Oprah Winfrey interviewed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex back in March, there were many shocking revelations. Including the fact that 2-year-old Archie has a chicken coop called “Archie’s Chick Inn.” A little royal with a chicken coop, who has ever heard of anything so adorable? Well, it turns out he’s not the only royal kid with a chicken coop. His Cambridge cousins have one as well, and their mom Kate Middleton thinks taking care of the animals is “like therapy.” A modern monarchy indeed.

