It's Official: All The Royals Kids Have Chickens

They might be members of the British royal family, but that doesn’t mean the Windsors haven’t dabbled in various professions outside of their lives within the firm.In fact, many members of the royal family, both past and present, have worked in alternative fields, from Princess Diana teaching at a nursery school to the Duchess of Sussex having had a starring role in the US legal drama Suits.Additionally, many members of the royal family have tried their hand at writing books, while others have been involved in the art and fashion worlds.Here’s everything you need to know about what non-royal jobs...

HOME & GARDEN ・ 3 DAYS AGO