The House Will Vote On A Federal Marijuana Bill As Early As Next Week. With the SAFE Banking Act now on its way to the Senate another federal reform bill is getting red for a House vote. A new bill to federally legalize marijuana will soon be voted on by House Judiciary Committee. Which is set for some time during this week. The Committee stated this past week that this bill has come shortly after the House approved the SAFE Banking Act. The cannabis banking measure was passed as a measure attached to a defense bill. This banking legislation would protect financial institutions that work with legal marijuana businesses. This protection would be against any federal regulators.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO