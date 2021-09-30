CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Food This October

By Entrepreneur Staff
 4 days ago

With summer officially behind us and September quickly coming to a close, change is in the air. Temperatures might be getting colder, but at Wendy's, things are heating up with a tasty offer.

Starting on October 1 and on every Friday of the month thereafter you can enjoy some food on the house with the purchase of a medium order of fries through Wendy's mobile app. The month-long free-Frosty-with-fries offer still stands too.

Related: Wendy's President Reveals the Special Sauce Behind Their Design Strategy

The accompanying food freebie will change every week:

October 1: Free Dave's Single
October 8: Free 10-piece Crispy or Spicy Nuggets
October 15: Free Junior Bacon Cheeseburger
October 22: Free 10-piece Crispy or Spicy Nuggets
October 29: Free Classic Chicken Sandwich

And, not that you needed another reason to roll up to your local Wendy's and treat yourself to some fries, but the second biggest burger chain in the U.S. recently changed its fries recipe for the first time in a decade . The "Hot & Crispy" fries launched earlier this month, crafted to retain the heat and crunch necessary in a pandemic era of drive thru and delivery.

Related: Disturbing Video Shows Wendy's Employee Being Verbally Harassed by a Manager

You can look forward to even more opportunities to satisfy your Wendy's cravings. The fast-food joint is slated for a major international expansion ; by 2025, expect 1,200 new locations across the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

